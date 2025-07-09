Blue Box Auction Gallery Expands Service Portfolio with Certified Appraisal Offerings

William Glackens, French Landscape Sgraffito Tulip Red Ware Charger Chinese Yellow Porcelain Vase with Peach Design

A strategic expansion aimed at delivering end-to-end support for collectors, families, and fiduciaries.

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Box Auction Gallery is expanding their services to include professional appraisals and valuations offering clients reliable and independent evaluations for everything from estate planning to insurance claims. The new Appraisal and Valuation Services Division provides certified USPAP-compliant reports that meet legal, financial, and personal documentation needs.With roots in Virginia and a reputation for integrity, Blue Box Auction Gallery now supports clients at every stage from understanding an item’s value to placing it in front of a global audience of bidders.This service is ideal for estate attorneys, fiduciaries, collectors, as well as individuals navigating life’s more complex transitions. Whether they are planning for the future, resolving a dispute, or settling an estate, clients receive clear and compliant documentation they can rely on.Appraisal categories include:• Estate Tax & Probate Appraisals: Compliant valuations to support estate settlement.• Insurance Coverage & Claims: Appraisals for proper coverage or post-loss documentation.• Equitable Distribution: Support for fair and informed property division• Damage or Loss Claims: Documentation for claims and legal resolution• Collateral or Financing Evaluations: Reports to support secured lending or asset-based funding.All reports are prepared by qualified professionals who adhere to the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice with appraisals grounded in market research, comparable sales, and asset-specific analysis.Specialized appraisal reports are ideal for those with one-of-a-kind items including fine art, jewelry, and antiques as well as for institutional collections.By adding appraisal services, Blue Box Auction Gallery reinforces its mission to be a full-service partner to their clients by offering clarity and confidence beyond the auction podium.About Blue Box Auction GalleryBlue Box Auction Gallery is a premier, award-winning auction firm located in Norfolk, Virginia. Specializing in estate assets including fine art, collectibles, coins and currency, jewelry, and more. The gallery combines global reach with a local touch by connecting sellers and buyers through thoughtful service and true market value.

