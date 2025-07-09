STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON USDA’S EXPEDITED DISASTER RELIEF FOR TEXAS FARMERS AND RANCHERS

“I praise U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins for her continued efforts to deliver much-needed relief to America’s farmers and ranchers through the congressionally authorized $16 billion Supplemental Disaster Relief Program. This streamlined initiative, featuring pre-filled applications and immediate in-person support, is exactly what producers require after facing devastating droughts, wildfires, floods, and freezes over the past couple of years.

Texas is no stranger to natural disasters, ranking first in both the number and cost of severe weather events each year. Unlike delays seen in the past under previous administrations, this rapid response demonstrates a genuine and ongoing commitment to rural America by the Trump administration. This is a helping hand, not a handout, and the strength of our food supply depends on it.”

For more information on the revised Supplemental Disaster Relief Program (SDRP) application process and its stages, follow this link.