Attorney General James Releases Footage from Investigation into Death of John Bonds

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released security camera footage that her office obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of John Bonds, who died on June 2, 2025 following a motor vehicle incident involving an off-duty Colonie Police Department (CPD) officer on May 27, 2025.

The Office of Special Investigation (OSI) of the Attorney General’s Office released footage from two nearby security cameras that captured the incident. The release of this footage follows Attorney General James’ directive that camera footage obtained by her office during an OSI investigation be released to the public to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. on May 27, Mr. Bonds was walking on Old Loudon Road in the hamlet of Latham when he was struck by a car driven by an off-duty CPD officer. Mr. Bonds was transported to a local hospital, where he remained until he was pronounced dead on June 2, 2025.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime.

Warning: This video contains content that viewers may find disturbing.