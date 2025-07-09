Governor Abbott Orders Texas Flags Lowered To Half-Staff In Honor Of Lives Lost To Devastating Texas Flooding

TEXAS, July 9 - July 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor those who lost their lives due to the devastating floods that impacted Texas over the July 4th holiday weekend.



“In heartfelt remembrance of those whose lives were tragically lost in the recent floods, I ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff,” said Governor Abbott. “Cecilia and I continue to pray for their loved ones as they grieve this unimaginable loss and urge all Texans to continue praying for all impacted by this devastation. Texas stands united in mourning and in our resolve to support those who strive to heal and recover. May God bring comfort to every family affected and strength to the thousands of first responders still working on the ground.”



Flags should be returned to full-staff at sunrise on Monday, July 14, 2025.



Read the Governor’s letter ordering Texas flags to half-staff.



On Sunday, Governor Abbott issued a proclamation declaring a Day of Prayer across Texas. The Governor urges everyone to continue to pray for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of these communities, and for the first responders.

