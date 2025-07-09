Governor Abbott Announces Disaster Unemployment Assistance For Texas Flooding

TEXAS, July 9 - July 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is now accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) as a result of recent severe storms and flooding that impacted Texas. Under President Donald J. Trump's Major Disaster Declaration, workers and self-employed individuals in Kerr County who have been unable to work due to damage sustained from severe weather may be eligible for DUA benefits.



“Texas continues to work around the clock to assist local officials in search and rescue and recovery operations,” said Governor Abbott. “We are also working to ensure that Texans hit hardest by these devastating floods have the resources they need to move forward. Workers and self-employed Texans in Kerr County are now eligible to apply and receive Disaster Unemployment Assistance. Impacted Texans should know that we will be relentless in helping them get back on their feet.”



Individuals affected by flooding the designated area can apply for benefits online through Unemployment Benefit Services or by calling TWC at (800) 939-6631 between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Applications for DUA benefits under this declaration must be submitted by September 4, 2025.



Individuals should specify that their applications are related to the damage caused by Hill Country flooding.



Additional counties affected by Hill Country flooding may be added to President Trump's disaster declaration. Officials continue to review disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through the Texas Division of Emergency Management's Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey. When it is safe to do so, impacted Texans are encouraged to submit information about damage to homes or businesses by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov. These details are vital to help officials identify impacted areas and connect Texans with resources.



DUA, which is an unemployment insurance benefit made available especially for victims of disaster, is available to individuals who:

Have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits, or do not qualify for unemployment benefits;

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in the disaster area;

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income;

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster;

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household; or

Were unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster.



To receive DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the day the DUA application is filed. Required documentation includes Social Security number and documentation to support that you were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred or were about to start work or self-employment and could not do so due to the disaster.



TWC must have documents that prove you were working, or scheduled to start working, at the time of the disaster. If you do not send proof of employment by the 21-day deadline, TWC will halt DUA payments, and you will be responsible for repaying any benefits you received. In some cases, TWC can use information in their system, such as wage records, to prove you were employed at the time of the disaster.



Submit your proof of employment using TWC’s online UI Submission Portal for the fastest review. Select DUA Proof of Employment at Time of Disaster from the Type of Submission drop-down menu. If you cannot use the online portal, you can submit the proof by fax or mail. Texas Workforce Commission Attn: DUA Proof P.O. Box 149137 Austin, TX 78714-9137

Fax: (512) 322-2867



Visit the TWC website for more information about connecting with local Workforce Solutions offices to access job search resources, job postings, and training programs, as well as assistance with exploring career options, resume and application preparation, career development, and more. Customers also may connect with potential employers through TWC’s online job-search engine by visiting WorkInTexas.com.

