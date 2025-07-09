Mi4 Corporation and IADC Launch Modernized Global Safety Reporting Platform for the Drilling Industry

Mi4 successfully built and launched the new Incident Statistics Program (ISP) application for the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mi4 Corporation, a Houston-based software and data solutions provider, proudly announces the successful modernization of the Incident Statistics Program (ISP) for the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), a global leader in advancing safety, technology, and best practices in the drilling industry.

Established in 1962, the ISP plays a vital role in tracking safety and accident statistics across the global drilling community. It helps identify trends, uncover root causes of injuries, and serves as the foundation for recognizing outstanding safety performance. However, over time the system became increasingly reliant on manual data submission and outdated infrastructure, hindering timely reporting and analysis.

Mi4 collaborated closely with IADC to redesign the ISP from the ground up, migrating it to a modern platform using Microsoft Azure Cloud.

The project included:

1. A completely modernized and user-friendly web interface

2. Real-time analytics and interactive dashboards

3. Streamlined participant access and self-service capabilities

4. A public API for automated data reporting

5. A redesigned backend with improved data integrity and scalability

The new system, which went live in January 2024, has already yielded substantial improvements.

Participants now benefit from faster, more accurate data entry, better access to historical analytics, and increased overall program engagement.

"This modernization represents a significant step forward for the ISP and for safety analytics in the drilling industry," said Bill Krull, with IADC.

“Contributing to the development of IADC’s Incident Statistics software in partnership with Mi4 was a rewarding experience. Mi4’s technical expertise and deep understanding of safety data systems were instrumental in delivering a solution that is both innovative and operationally relevant. This initiative reflects the power of industry collaboration in advancing how we manage and interpret safety data,” said Angela Mason, with Ensign Energy, a participant company.

“This enhancement of IADC’s ISP is just another demonstration of the commitment of both the IADC and IADC members to the improvement of fundamental HSE programs, that ultimately contributes to the protection of workers in our industry,” said Micah Backlund, with H&P, a participant company.

Throughout the project, Mi4 worked hand-in-hand with IADC’s leadership and program experts, including Mr. Bill Krull, the program manager, to ensure the solution aligned with IADC’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and member service.

"We’re honored to support IADC in this transformation," said Talal Nehme, CEO of Mi4. "Their trust and collaboration allowed us to deliver a robust solution that strengthens safety initiatives across the entire industry."

About the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC)

The International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) is a non-profit trade association that is the global leader in advancing the drilling industry.

The IADC is recognized worldwide for its accreditation programs, conferences, advocacy efforts, and industry news.

Since 1940, IADC has championed the drilling industry through training programs, guidelines, publications, committees, conferences, and advocacy for the global drilling industry.

The International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) is dedicated to promoting innovative technology and safe drilling practices that bring oil and gas to the world’s consumers.

About Mi4 Corporation

Based in Houston, Mi4 Corporation has been providing expert data solutions and software development to the oil and gas industry since 2005.

With a focus on modernizing legacy systems, empowering data-driven decisions, and delivering custom software tailored to industry needs, Mi4 helps organizations unlock their full potential through technology.

