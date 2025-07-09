Submit Release
EPW Favorably Reports NRC and EPA Nominees, Approves GSA Resolutions at Business Meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. –

 WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, led a business meeting to consider the nominations of Usha-Maria Turner to be Assistant Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Office of International and Tribal Affairs and David Wright to be a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), and 32 Committee Resolutions to approve prospectuses from the General Services Administration (GSA).

Both nominations were favorably reported by the EPW Committee, and the GSA resolutions were approved by voice vote. The nominations head to the full U.S. Senate for consideration.

Below is the opening statement of Chairman Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) as delivered.

“I want to thank everybody for attending today’s business meeting to vote on the nominations of David Wright to be a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Usha-Maria Turner to be EPA Assistant Administrator for the Office of International and Tribal Affairs.

“I will support both of these nominees this morning.

“As our nation’s independent nuclear safety regulator, the NRC is critically important to our energy future. Congress directed the NRC to be more efficient and we expect the NRC, under the leadership and direction of the Chair and the Commission, to accelerate this work.

“Through Chairman Wright’s leadership, the NRC has taken some initial, positive steps. The Commission updated its Mission Statement, reduced the timeframe to approve new nuclear licenses, and is addressing unique regulatory challenges with new reactor designs.

“I will work in a bipartisan manner to hold the Commission, including Chairman Wright, accountable to expedite their efforts while maintaining their focus on ensuring nuclear safety.

“In response to questions for the record I submitted jointly with Ranking Member Whitehouse, Chairman Wright affirmed that he is committed to preserving the NRC’s independent authority to license and oversee the civilian use of nuclear material. I appreciate that commitment and will support Chairman Wright’s nomination.

“I will also vote for Usha-Maria Turner to lead the EPA’s Office of International and Tribal Affairs.

“Her experience in energy and environmental regulatory affairs makes her well prepared to represent the EPA around the world and with our Tribal partners. I urge my colleagues to support these nominations.

“I also encourage my colleagues to support the 32 GSA resolutions that authorize important repair and alternation projects and leases across the country.” 

# # #

