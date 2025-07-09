China: Experts call for international cooperation to regulate the use of AI in armed conflict

Zeng Yi, Founding Dean of Beijing Institute of AI Safety and Governance (Beijing-AISI), emphasized the multidimensional challenges of AI governance, which require cross-sector and cross-border collaboration. He noted that China, like the European Union, advocates for a “human-centric” approach in its regulatory efforts. The country has introduced specific rules on generative AI and deep synthesis technologies and is developing related policy frameworks. Zeng stressed that China’s regulatory progress can complement efforts by the EU and the United States, and that these major actors should seek alignment rather than competition in shaping future global AI governance.

Xiao Qian, Deputy Director of the Center for International Security and Strategy (CISS) at Tsinghua University, highlighted that geopolitical tensions are delaying any global consensus on AI regulations and frameworks. According to her, there is a lack of public awareness on risks and challenges of the use of AI in military domain and efforts should be made to address this gap to ensure a more informed and nuanced public discourse that can become the basis for relevant policies and regulations.

As AI continues to evolve, presenting both opportunities and risks across all sectors—including the humanitarian field—the ICRC released its AI Policy in November 2024 to guide the responsible use of AI. Earlier this year, the ICRC submitted its input to the UN Secretary-General in response to General Assembly Resolution 79/239 on “Artificial intelligence in the military domain and its implications for international peace and security.” This submission aims to support States in ensuring that military applications of AI comply with existing legal frameworks and, where necessary, to identify areas requiring additional legal, policy, or operational measures. The ICRC continues to collaborate with States to address the challenges posed by new technologies of warfare.