$35 million to law enforcement partners to keep communities safe from impaired driving

Administered by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the grant funding comes from the sale of cannabis and cannabis products in California. CHP administers grants for education, prevention and enforcement programs aimed at helping communities tackle impaired driving. Additionally, funds are available for crime laboratories that conduct forensic toxicology testing.

“This funding represents a major step forward in our ongoing mission to save lives and prevent impaired driving,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “With over $35 million going to nearly 150 public safety partners across the state, we’re expanding our reach like never before. These resources will help those on the frontlines keep California’s roads safer for everyone.”

On top of combatting impaired driving in communities through trainings and public education campaigns, grant recipients will use the funds to inform local communities about impaired driving laws while highlighting the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Multiple recipients of two-year toxicology crime laboratory grants will use the funds to eliminate backlogs in analyzing forensic science evidence and to purchase or upgrade laboratory equipment to enhance testing capabilities.

Four recipients of two-year medical examiner’s and coroner’s office grants will use the funds to improve and advance data collection in cases involving driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The growing cannabis market

California’s regulated cannabis market is the largest in the world, fostering environmental stewardship, compliance-tested products, and fair labor practices, while driving economic growth and funding vital programs in education, public health, and environmental protection. The Department of Cannabis Control recently released a market outlook report that shows prices are stable, industry value is up, and the licensed market is growing. To learn more about the legal California cannabis market, state licenses, and laws, visit cannabis.ca.gov.

Taking down illicit cannabis

Reinforcing the state’s commitment to public safety, public health and the legal and regulated cannabis market, officials in 2024 seized $534 million worth of illegal cannabis. Through Governor Newsom’s Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force co-led by the Department of Cannabis Control, officials worked together to take down illegal cannabis operations, including residential illegal cultivation, and unlawful retail and delivery services.

Since its inception in 2022, the Task Force has served 500 search warrants against illicit cannabis operations, seizing and destroying over $650 million in unlicensed cannabis. Operations have resulted in the eradication of more than 800,000 plants and over 220 tons of processed cannabis, along with the seizure of 190 firearms, more than $1 million in cash, and over 50 arrests statewide.

The cannabis task force was established in 2022 by Governor Newsom to enhance collaboration and enforcement coordination between state, local, and federal partners. Partners on the task force include the Department of Cannabis Control, the Department of Pesticide Regulation, the Department of Toxic Substances Control, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife, among others.

Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

California has invested $1.6 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

Last August, Governor Newsom signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California history. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills offer new tools to bolster ongoing efforts to hold criminals accountable for smash-and-grab robberies, property crime, retail theft, and auto burglaries. While California’s crime rate remains at near historic lows, these laws help California adapt to evolving criminal tactics to ensure perpetrators are effectively held accountable.