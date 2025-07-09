Healthcare Cyber Security Market Expansion Through 2030: Industry Share, Demand Outlook and Key Player Strategies

Healthcare Cyber Security Market Growth

Rising cyber-attacks, growing cloud service demand, and supportive regulations drive growth in the global healthcare cybersecurity market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The volume of cyber-attacks in the healthcare and medicine sector has grown considerably over the last few decades, as has the severity of these cyber-attacks. Hackers target patient medical and billing information that can then be sold for insurance fraud purposes. Moreover, IoT powered medical devices can be remotely tampered by cyber-criminals.Such factors have led both the healthcare industry and the government to realize the seriousness of the situation and enforce strict cyber security standards in order to safeguard the healthcare infrastructure and data. Furthermore, key factor that drive the growth of the healthcare cyber security market includes growth in incidences of patient data breaches.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 274 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2268 According to the report, the global healthcare cyber security market generated $5.21 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach at $12.46 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2017 to 2023.Rise in cyber-attacks, increase in demand for cloud services, and regulatory requirements & government policies facilitate the market growth. However, scarcity of trained professionals restrains the growth in the market. On the other hand, requirement for strong methods of authentication and rise in adoption for mobile device applications create new opportunities in the industry.Based on type, the solution segment contributed to more than half of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in number of cyber-attacks, rise in incidence of data breach worldwide, and amendments made in government regulations related to healthcare cyber security. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.6% from 2017 to 2023, owing to improved measures taken to avoid data breach and increase in competition among healthcare service providers.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/healthcare-cyber-security-market/purchase-options Network security accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to need for protection of networks from viruses, hackers, service attacks, and others along with deployment of network security solutions such as access control solutions and DDoS mitigation solutions to ensure protection. However, cloud security is estimated to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 24.6% from 2017 to 2023, owing to rise in shift of data to cloud platform and protection of confidential information and system hacks.North America contributed to nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its leadership status by 2023. This is due to amendments in current cyber security laws and rise in number of cyber-attacks leading to adoption of security measures. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 18.3% from 2017 to 2023, owing to surge in awareness about security measures among healthcare organizations and rise in spending of end users on enhanced cyber security solutions and services.Leading market players analyzed in the research include Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, Northrop Grumma Corporation, MacAfee, Inc., Sensato, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., and Symantec Corporation.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2268 Other Trending Report:1. Cloud Services Market Size 2. Mobile Security Market Size About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, on Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.