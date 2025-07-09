Forward Healthy Lifestyles Introduces Revolutionary HIFU Korean Skincare Treatment

This treatment is a game-changer for patients who want to tighten and lift their skin without going under the knife.” — Judy, Medical Assistant, Medical Aesthetician, Paramedical Tattooist

GERMANTOWN, WI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forward Healthy Lifestyles is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation in non-invasive skincare: the HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound) Korean Skincare Treatment. Now available to clients, this advanced procedure offers powerful lifting, firming, and rejuvenating effects by targeting deep tissue layers and stimulating natural collagen production—all without the need for surgery or downtime.The HIFU treatment works by delivering focused ultrasound energy to the SMAS (superficial musculoaponeurotic system) layer beneath the skin’s surface. This stimulates long-term collagen regeneration, improving skin elasticity, contour, and tone. It is particularly effective for the jawline, cheeks, under-eye area, and neck, providing noticeable, natural-looking results over time.To further enhance the effectiveness of each treatment, Forward Healthy Lifestyles incorporates a carefully selected range of premium Korean skincare serums and solutions. These include KRX NMN + NAD Serum to recharge cellular energy and promote collagen synthesis, Vitaran PDRN (Salmon DNA) to accelerate healing and reduce inflammation, the Youthplex Line with Volufiline for added plumpness and volume, and the Intense Firm Serum to tighten and tone the skin while supporting long-lasting results. Together, these advanced formulations help accelerate recovery, improve overall outcomes, and deliver glowing, revitalized skin.The treatment is administered by Judy, a highly experienced medical assistant, medical aesthetician , and paramedical tattooist with over 20 years of experience in the medical and aesthetics field. Her expertise in advanced skincare, anti-aging therapies, and patient-focused care makes her a trusted leader in delivering effective and personalized results.“This treatment is a game-changer for patients who want to tighten and lift their skin without going under the knife,” said Judy. “When we combine HIFU’s deep tissue stimulation with advanced Korean serums, we’re seeing smoother, firmer, and more youthful skin after just one session, with results that keep improving over time. It’s incredibly rewarding to watch our patients glow with confidence.”Judy brings a well-rounded approach to health and beauty at Forward Healthy Lifestyles, also specializing in hormone therapy , weight loss, and paramedical tattooing. Her passion for helping individuals achieve their personal wellness and aesthetic goals is evident in every patient experience.Forward Healthy Lifestyles is an integrated medical and aesthetics clinic offering a wide array of services designed to support clients’ health, beauty, and overall well-being. With locations in Germantown and Shorewood, Wisconsin, the clinic provides hormone balancing, regenerative medicine, IV therapy, cosmetic and intimate wellness treatments, weight loss support, and advanced skincare services—all with a commitment to personalized care and lasting results.To learn more about the new HIFU Korean Skincare Treatment or to schedule a consultation, contact Forward Healthy Lifestyles today.

