Meeting Patient Needs for Quality, Safety, Integrity and Access

On This Page

Date: August 25 - 28, 2025 Day1: Mon, Aug 25 2:00 p.m. - 05:00 p.m. ET Day2: Wed, Aug 27 9:00 a.m. - 06:00 p.m. ET Day3: Thu, Aug 28 9:00 a.m. - 04:30 p.m. ET Location:

FDA’s Compounding Quality Center of Excellence will host its sixth Annual Conference, August 27 and 28, 2025. Participants can attend this free, hybrid conference in person at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in North Bethesda, Md., or virtually.

The conference will convene outsourcing facilities, pharmacy compounders and others from across the industry to discuss emerging trends and best practices through presentations, panels and interactive sessions.

Conference Highlights

Download the agenda

In-depth sessions will provide various perspectives on quality, topics related to current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) requirements and leveraging knowledge and building partnerships for the future.

Virtual pre-conference session, Facility Design and Preparation, Monday, August 25, 2 – 5 p.m. ET.

Conference attendees are eligible for free continuing education credits. Details will be provided after registration.

Join Us In Person

In-person attendees will enjoy exclusive networking opportunities and a Q&A session with FDA.

Who Should Attend

Outsourcing facilities — management and staff

Compounders interested in becoming outsourcing facilities

State pharmacy regulators

Hospitals utilizing compounding facilities

Suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other materials and supplies to outsourcing facilities

Customers of outsourcing facilities (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, group purchasing organizations)

Consultants focused on outsourcing facilities and compounding pharmacies

Continuing Education Credits

More information on receiving continuing education credits will be available following the conference.