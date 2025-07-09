Commission for repair of damage caused by fires in Serbia formed

The Government of the Republic of Serbia today formed a Commission for repair of damage caused by fires in several areas across Serbia in July this year and provided RSD 350 million to assist those affected.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.