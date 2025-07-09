Strength of Serbia’s unity, organisation in times of great challenges

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, expressed his gratitude to all members of the fire and rescue units, the police, the Serbian Armed Forces, volunteer firefighters, civil protection, employees in public services and brave citizens who, by making superhuman efforts, made an immeasurable contribution to the fight against the fires that have affected several areas in Serbia.

