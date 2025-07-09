Tamarind Tribeca selected as Top Restaurant of the Year by IAOTB

Tamarind Tribeca will be honored at the International Association of Top Businesses annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tamarind Tribeca, owned by Avtar Singh Walia, was recently selected as Top Restaurant Of The Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Businesses is an honor in itself; only a few members, businesses and programs in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With close to four decades of experience in the industry, Mr. Walia has certainly proven himself in his field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Walia is the owner of new restaurant Tamarind Tribeca at 99 Hudson Street in NYC, a culinary institution that redefines Indian fine dining. Set in a handsome corner art deco building, the modern 11,000 square foot venue seats 175 people on two levels, the main dining room and windowed bar and cocktail lounge on the first floor and a 1,500 square foot mezzanine.Tamarind Tribeca, formally known as the Tamarind, a Michelin–starred fine dining restaurant, was located in the Flatiron Section of Manhattan. The new Tamarind in Tribeca is synonymous with exceptionally well crafted Indian fine dining. Carefully set up by Avtar Walia, the restaurant aims to amalgamate the mysteries and joys of the flavors from the India sub-continent with the elan and panache of Tribeca, New York. With a team of carefully curated chefs who do their best to emulate the complexity and depth of flavors that is associated with Indian food while maintaining the rigorous standards of a fine dining restaurant, Mr. Walia aims to recalibrate the notions and perceptions of the sophisticated New Yorker about Indian food.With a vested interest in establishing Indian culinary traditions and the complexity of flavors that it brings, Tamarind Tribeca hopes that it will be able to catapult Indian cuisine as a serious contender.Designed by Wid Chapman, one of the finest architects in New York and probably America, who now heads his own firm, the Tamarind Tribeca leaves no stone unturned to establish the fact that the guests are in an upscale fine dining establishment. The palatial and resplendent interiors are well suited to the restaurant’s excellent location in Tribeca. Tables on the street side of the restaurant have remarkable raised views onto the quintessentially provocative New York cityscape. The two storied restaurant with a seating for 175 guests is flooded with natural light, courtesy of the numerous windows at the perimeter of the restaurant. During the day, the room is flooded by natural light from these windows. By night, the mood takes on a glamorous allure, with the profusion of soft and ambient lights from tastefully crafted chandeliers which emanate the sophistication of the dining experience.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Walia graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from Guru Gobind Singh College in India, where he served as president of the student body.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Walia has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Mr. Walia was awarded Top Business Owners by Marquis Who’s Who. This past year he was awarded as Top Restaurant Owner Of The Year by IAOTP for 2025. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Tamarind Tribeca will be honored at IAOTB’s annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for its selection of Top Restaurant of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Walia and Tamarind Tribeca for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Walia attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. Looking back, Mr. Walia attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to encourage people doing into this industry.For more information please visit: https://www.tamarindtribeca.com/

