From Dream to Reality: EPIC Veterinary Urgent Care Brings Compassionate, Walk-In Pet Care to Cherry Hill

Epic Veterinary Urgent Care Opens In Cherry Hill, New Jersey

EPIC Veterinary Urgent Care, a 4,000-sq-ft walk-in veterinary center is officially opening its doors with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 19.

This is a space where families can walk in, get expert care quickly, and feel supported — without needing a referral or waiting weeks for an appointment.” — Dr. Tom Taney

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as the dream of two emergency veterinarians is now a reality in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. EPIC Veterinary Urgent Care is a privately owned, 4,000-sq-ft walk-in veterinary center officially opening its doors with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 19.This is not another corporate chain. Drs. Tom Taney and Emily Volk are long-time friends and colleagues who saw a need in veterinary medicine they knew they could fill. “After years of working in emergency rooms, we saw so many pets with urgent needs waiting forever to be seen because more critical cases were prioritized,” said Dr. Emily Volk . “Dr. Taney and I wanted to streamline the experience and keep pets out of the ER if they didn’t have life-threatening emergencies. At EPIC, we provide state-of-the-art care in a personal and comfortable facility.”The name EPIC reflects the values they stand for: Empathy, Professionalism, Integrity, and Collaboration.The facility features eight modern exam rooms, a soundproof cat ward, in-house diagnostics, emergency surgeries, and echocardiograms (heart ultrasounds). With a true walk-in model, EPIC offers flexibility for pet parents who need urgent care — without the chaos of a traditional ER.“We created EPIC because we believe urgent care doesn’t have to be overwhelming,” said Dr. Tom Taney . “This is a space where families can walk in, get expert care quickly, and feel supported — without needing a referral or waiting weeks for an appointment.”EPIC is not a traditional veterinary hospital — it’s a partner to your family veterinarian. Medical records are sent to your primary vet the same day, ensuring smooth and continuous care.Unfortunately, part of being a vet sometimes means saying goodbye. EPIC has a dedicated euthanasia room with treats and enough seating for the entire family. “We’ve gone through this with our own pets and understand how hard it is,” said Dr. Volk. “We do everything we can to make it peaceful and pain-free for both pets and their people — and we’re here to support you every step of the way.”Please join EPIC Veterinary Urgent Care for a free grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 19, from 10am - 6pm. The first 50 people to arrive will receive a hospital credit. Enjoy raffles, giveaways, and family-friendly activities: meet the veterinarians, learn how to use surgical tools, listen to a heartbeat, meet adoptable kittens, get your face painted, and enjoy lunch — on us!For services, updates, or walk-in info, visit epic.vet.About EPIC Veterinary Urgent CareEPIC Veterinary Urgent Care in Cherry Hill, NJ, is a walk-in veterinary practice offering urgent care and surgery with a deeply personal touch. Founded by Dr. Emily Volk and Dr. Tom Taney, EPIC is built on Empathy, Professionalism, Integrity, and Collaboration — and is proudly 100% veterinarian-owned. Learn more at epic.vet.

