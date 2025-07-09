Small Satellite Conference Partners with SmallSat Revolution Podcast to Spotlight 2025 Speakers and Sessions

Small Satellite Conference partners with SmallSat Revolution Podcast

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Small Satellite Conference , the world’s premier gathering for the small satellite community, has partnered with the SmallSat Revolution Podcast , Powered by GomSpace , to produce an exclusive series of interviews with featured speakers and leading voices in the space industry.The interview series will run in the weeks leading up to the 38th annual conference, which opens August 10, 2025, at its new venue, the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.The collaboration aims to provide attendees and industry stakeholders with early insights into the key topics, technologies, and innovations that will be explored at this year’s event.“This is a unique opportunity to deepen engagement with our audience and extend the reach of our speakers,” said Pat Patterson, Chairman of the Small Satellite Conference. “The SmallSat Revolution Podcast is a great platform for exploring emerging ideas and innovations shaping the future of small satellite technology.”Hosted by veteran broadcaster and business educator Frank Felker, the SmallSat Revolution Podcast, Powered by GomSpace has emerged as a trusted voice for small satellite professionals, featuring candid conversations with pioneers, engineers, investors, and policymakers shaping the global space economy.“We are honored to work with Pat and the conference team to showcase the voices behind the most exciting developments in the field,” said Felker. “With topics ranging from assembly, integration, and testing to space situational awareness, our goal is to spark meaningful conversations that inform and inspire.”The interview series will highlight conference speakers from across the commercial, defense, civil, and academic sectors, providing audiences with a deeper understanding of both technical content and real-world applications.All episodes will be available on the SmallSat Revolution Podcast YouTube channel, LinkedIn, Facebook, and all major podcast platforms, beginning in mid-July 2025.About the Small Satellite ConferenceFounded in 1987 and previously hosted by Utah State University, the Small Satellite Conference is now held in Salt Lake City and is the leading annual forum for small satellite professionals, researchers, and students. The event brings together more than 4,000 attendees from over 40 countries to explore technical advances, policy trends, and commercial opportunities in the evolving space economy across the global space ecosystem.About GomSpace Group ABThe company’s business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational offices in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company’s Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com About the SmallSat Revolution PodcastThe SmallSat Revolution Podcast explores the rapidly changing world of small satellite technologies, mission operations, and business models. Hosted by Frank Felker and sponsored by GomSpace, the podcast features in-depth interviews with industry leaders, innovators, and experts.

