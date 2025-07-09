Adelaide Festival to receive $1.3 million new investment

Release date: 09/07/25

The Adelaide Festival will benefit from an additional $1.3 million in new money with both the State Government and private donors providing matched support.

The Malinauskas Government is investing $650,000 over two years, to match philanthropic support - taking this extra investment to more than $1.3 million.

The additional funding comes as part of an initiative delivered through the State Cultural Policy ‘A Place to Create’ through which the State Government is supporting philanthropic donations by matching new private donations dollar-for-dollar.

This will bring together public and private investment to ensure the festival remains a dynamic and sustainable cultural event for years to come and follows the Malinauskas Government’s investment of $2.3 million to bring major international events to South Australia such as Little Amal and Innocence as part of the festival.

The announcement comes as the economic results for the 2025 festival reveal the event brought in $62.6 million gross to the state’s economy in 2025.

The festival was a huge success drawing total attendances of 365,402 including 27,471 interstate and international visitors to ticketed events (an increase of 40% on last year. This visitor activity generated $47.1 million in new money for the state – an increase of 16 per cent on last year – and supported the equivalent of 338 full-time jobs.

Notably, 30% of tickets were purchased by interstate or international visitors, with more than half of them staying in Adelaide for over a week with a total of 121,485 bed nights recorded.

Exclusive, Adelaide-only events proved a major drawcard, with 35% of attendees travelling from outside South Australia to see them.

The 2025 Adelaide Festival ran for 17 days showcasing 65 events across music, opera, dance, film, and visual arts including 11 world premieres and nine Australian premieres.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

South Australia is renowned globally for its incredible festivals and Adelaide Festival has been a shining light of creativity, imagination and intrigue for 40 years.

Adelaide Festival not only has a significant economic impact in South Australia - contributing $62.6 million to our economy in 2025 - it also inspires us and exposes us to new ideas and experiences.

This new money brings together public and private investment and will support the festival to continue to grow and captivate audiences with stellar performances, artists and authors for years to come.

Attributable to Tracey Whiting AM, Chair of the Adelaide Festival Corporation

This matching initiative presents us with a rare and powerful opportunity made possible through the generous support of the State Government to double the impact of every new major contribution or Arts Club membership through a $1-for-$1 match.

In 2025, the Adelaide Festival once again demonstrated its extraordinary cultural and economic value, attracting audiences, delivering a dynamic and diverse program, and reaffirming our position as Australia’s international arts festival.