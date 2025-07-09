Get ready to roar as British & Irish Lions arrive in town

Release date: 09/07/25

Hotel and hospitality venues are getting their kit on for Saturday’s historic match between the British & Irish Lions and the AUNZ Invitational XV.

The Lions will play against Australia and New Zealand which are teaming up for the first time since 1989 and will be coached by incoming Wallabies coach Les Kiss.

The Lions tour Australia every 12 years but have not played in Adelaide since 1888.

Latest forward data as of June 30, has hotel occupancy across metropolitan Adelaide for Friday 11 and Saturday 12 July at 82 and 88 per cent respectively, which is up from 57 and 60 per cent at the same time last year.

This week, Adelaide Airport has an additional 28 domestic flights operating as compared to last week, with this Sunday, 13 July anticipated to be the busiest day of the school holidays as more than 29,000 passengers fly in and out of Adelaide.

Venues across the CBD and Glenelg can operate longer on Saturday with extended short-term liquor licences available, allowing fans from all over the world to either watch the match at Adelaide Oval or enjoy it televised live at a local bar or restaurant.

Some venues getting ready to roar over the weekend include:

The Lion Hotel : British inspired food and drink specials.

: British inspired food and drink specials. The Strathmore Hotel : electric atmosphere from first drinks to late-night celebrations with pints of Guinness, local wines, hearty pub classics and the famous Stonegrill.

: electric atmosphere from first drinks to late-night celebrations with pints of Guinness, local wines, hearty pub classics and the famous Stonegrill. Station Road : Pre-Scrum Rugby Bar on the Festival Plaza featuring The Guinness Bar.

: Pre-Scrum Rugby Bar on the Festival Plaza featuring The Guinness Bar. The Original Coopers Alehouse : Rugby LIVE & LOUD on the big screens in the Alehouse Bar with drink specials.

: Rugby LIVE & LOUD on the big screens in the Alehouse Bar with drink specials. Ruby Weekend Special at Wine Bar : delicious pre- or post-match meal special at Wined Bar, in the National Wine Centre of Australia.

: delicious pre- or post-match meal special at Wined Bar, in the National Wine Centre of Australia. The Collins Bar : kick things off with live music Friday night and enjoy special beer and food combos all weekend.

: kick things off with live music Friday night and enjoy special beer and food combos all weekend. 2KW Bar and Restaurant : curated menu by Executive Chef Sam Christopher, showcasing SA’s finest produce through share-style dishes, international and local wine list, and enjoy causal bar snacks and meals on the Terrace.

: curated menu by Executive Chef Sam Christopher, showcasing SA’s finest produce through share-style dishes, international and local wine list, and enjoy causal bar snacks and meals on the Terrace. Market & Meander: Feed me to the Lions two course Feed Me Menu

For details of these events and others happening in your local area, fans are encouraged to contact venues directly.

Free travel will be available on all Adelaide Metro bus, train, and tram services for anyone with a valid match day ticket. Passengers are encouraged to visit www.adelaidemetro.com.au to check their timetable in real time and plan their trip with Adelaide Metro’s journey planner.

In addition to the match, the rugby festival offers a golf day with Wallabies and Lions legends at Kooyonga, a business networking event at SOL Rooftop, darts tournament featuring Simon ‘The Wizard’ Whitlock at the Hindley Street Music Hall, and a free outdoor live site at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

AUNZ XV vs British & Irish Lions kicks off at 7:15pm on Saturday, 12 July at Adelaide Oval.

Final tickets available at Ticketek.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

We are incredibly proud to welcome the British & Irish Lions to Adelaide for what promises to be an unforgettable match at the iconic Adelaide Oval.

This is more than a sporting event – it’s a showcase of South Australia on a world stage, with approximately 15,000 interstate and overseas visitors flying in from across the globe bringing energy to our city and a major boost to local tourism and our hospitality industry.

We want to make sure our tourism and hospitality operators make the most of the international event when it roars into town on Saturday, with extended opening hours, free public transport on match day, and a boost in foot traffic thanks to the influx of fans from outside of South Australia.

For those with tickets to the game, there are so many options to have a bite to eat before or celebrate after the match or for those who just want to get amongst the action - our vibrant laneway bars and restaurants will show why South Australia is known for great produce and even better hospitality.