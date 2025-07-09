Karnataka Tourism to Showcase its Rich Cultural, Natural and Culinary Diversity at TTF Kolkata 2025

Mysore Palace: A stunning blend of Indo-Saracenic architecture, illuminated in all its grandeur. Bidar Fort: A majestic 15th-century fortress in Karnataka Bhutanatha Temple, Badami: Where Ancient Carvings Meet the Serenity of Sacred Waters Yana Caves in the Heart of Karnataka Indian Tiger From Kabini National Reserve - Karnataka

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism is all set to participate in the Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) Kolkata, scheduled from 10th to 12th July 2025 at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata. The state will be represented by an official delegation from the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, along with key stakeholders from the travel, hospitality, and tourism sectors.Karnataka, with its tagline “One State. Many Worlds”, is among the most captivating destinations in India, offering a seamless blend of heritage, nature, spirituality, adventure, and cuisine. At TTF Kolkata 2025, the Karnataka Pavilion will highlight its diverse tourism offerings with a focus on UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Hampi, Pattadakal, the Sacred Ensembles of Hoysala and the Western Ghats—a global biodiversity hotspot known for its lush landscapes, waterfalls, and wildlife sanctuaries.The pavilion will showcase top tourist destinations including Mysuru, known for its royal heritage and Dasara celebrations; Coorg, famed for its coffee plantations and scenic beauty; Kabini and Bandipur, celebrated for their rich wildlife; Chikmagalur, a haven for nature lovers; and Gokarna and Karwar, popular for their serene beaches and coastal charm. Bengaluru, the capital city, will also be highlighted as a modern cosmopolitan hub offering world-class infrastructure and cultural experiences.Visitors will also get a glimpse of Karnataka’s vibrant festivals such as Mysuru Dasara, Hampi Utsav, Kambala, and Pattadakal Dance Festival, which reflect the state’s deep-rooted traditions and artistic heritage. Additionally, the pavilion will celebrate Karnataka’s rich culinary landscape featuring iconic dishes like Mysore Masala Dosa, Bisi Bele Bath, Ragi Mudde, Udupi cuisine, and Coastal seafood specialities, drawing food enthusiasts from across the country.Through its participation in TTF Kolkata, Karnataka Tourism aims to deepen connections with travel trade professionals and position the state as a year-round, multi-specialty destination for families, honeymooners, adventure seekers, spiritual travellers, and heritage enthusiasts.All attendees visiting the Karnataka Pavilion (Stall No. B550) at TTF Kolkata 2025 will get an opportunity to explore the state's rich tourism potential and discover why Karnataka continues to be one of India’s most compelling travel destinations.

