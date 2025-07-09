Join us online as the Leader answers your questions

It's your chance to ask questions about the work of West Berkshire Council.

Do you have a question you'd like to ask the Leader of West Berkshire Council?

Councillor Jeff Brooks will be answering your questions live in a new event being streamed soon across YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The event begins at 6pm on Wednesday 23 July and will last for up to an hour.

West Berkshire Council provides hundreds of services used by residents every day as well as delivering infrastructure such as new school buildings, road projects and public spaces. It's all delivered through an annual £250m budget - and led by the Leader and the Executive Members. With important issues facing the Council including a proposal to be part of a new Ridgeway Council and the funding challenges facing local authorities this is your chance to ask questions about the work your council is doing for you.

Questions can be submitted to the Leader in advance by email to asktheleader@westberks.gov.uk and should be received by 4pm on Tuesday 22 July. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the event using the comment feature on your preferred platform.

Speaking about the event, Councillor Jeff Brooks said:

"As Leader its important to me to be talking with local people - whether that be an impromptu conversation in the street, a formal question at Council or by going online to answer your questions. This is another way for you to ask something about your local council - whether its about the services we provide, the decisions we make or what its like to work at the Council or be a councillor. It should be a very good event and I hope many of you will be able to join me for it."

You'll be able to see the scheduled livestream and set a reminder on your preferred platform a few days before the event.