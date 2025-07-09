BB Energy Successfully Closes its Global Syndicated 1 Year Revolving Credit Facility at USD 375 million

BB Energy RDF 2025 Headline Figures BB Energy CFO welcomes finalisation of the BB Energy RCF 2025

The 1-year RCF will be used to refinance the maturing facility signed in July 2024, as well as for general corporate purposes.

“This positive outcome reflects the confidence of our lending partners in BB Energy’s financial strength, disciplined capital management, and growth prospects." ” — Jacques Erni

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BB Energy Group Holding Ltd. – known as BB Energy – a leading, globally integrated energy trading group, is pleased to announce the successful signing of its global flagship USD 375 million 1-Year Revolving Credit Facility (RCF). The 1-year RCF will be used to refinance the maturing facility signed in July 2024, as well as for general corporate purposes. The RCF includes a 1-year extension option, exercisable at BB Energy’s request (at the discretion of each lender) and an accordion option up to USD 450 million.BB Energy is among the world’s leading independent energy trading companies, with key trading offices in London, Singapore, Dubai, Houston, and Brussels and Geneva.The new facility was launched in primary syndication at USD 300 million on 14 May 2025 and following successful syndication and strong global demand from a range of international banks across continents, the facility was oversubscribed by 36%, exceeding USD 400 million of commitments, which were subsequently scaled back to USD 375 million in line with the Group’s current liquidity needs.The banking pool is composed by 26 lenders which comprise a well-diversified Group of leading banks from the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.Jacques Erni, BB Energy’s Chief Financial Officer, said:“We are pleased to announce the successful closure of our 2025 Revolving Credit Facility, which was finalized at USD 375 million. This positive outcome reflects the confidence of our lending partners in BB Energy’s financial strength, disciplined capital management, and growth prospects.“We remain focused on maximizing the value created by our trading strategy and diversified asset portfolio, while upholding our principles of transparency, good governance and operational excellence.“The transaction was supported by a syndicate of 26 lenders. We extend our sincere appreciation to our core relationship banks for their continued support, and we warmly welcome the new institutions joining our lending group.”Guillaume Van Gemert, Head of Energy Commodities at CA Indosuez (Switzerland) SA remarked:“We wish to warmly congratulate the BB Energy on the successful closure of this year’s RCF and the BB Energy team who have been highly committed in providing transparency and open discussions with their banking pool.“In spite of a bearish market environment, characterized by an increase in geopolitical tensions and trade tariffs, BB Energy is managing to navigate these challenges and continues to keep the trust of the banking industry. It is the result of a permanent and open dialogue with its core banking partners as well as an attractive pricing structure. Credit Agricole CIB, acting again as active Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger, is thankful to BB Energy for having participated to this syndication success.”BMLAs, Early BirdsThe BMLAs were: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, ING Bank N.V., Mashreqbank, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, Société Générale and UBS Switzerland AG.Banca UBAE, Bic-BRED (Suisse), Garanti Bank, HSBC, Nedbank, National Bank of Fujairah and Raiffeisen Bank International AG also joined the new facility as Early Birds prior to the bank meeting.Société Générale also acted as Syndication Coordinator, with ING Bank N.V. as Documentation Agent and Facility Agent, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC being also Active Bookrunners of this new transaction.The following banks joined the 8 BMLAs in the facility:Mandated Lead Arrangers: 4ABSA Group LimitedNational Bank of Fujairah PSJCNedbank Limited, London BranchState Bank of Mauritius LtdLead Arrangers: 4Banca UBAE S.p.A.Erste Group Bank AGHSBC UK Bank PlcStandard BankArrangers: 2AKA Ausfuhrkredit-Gesellschaft mbHCitibank N.A., London BranchCo-Arrangers: 7ABC International Bank PlcBIC-BRED (Suisse)Commercial Bank of DubaiDenizBank AGGarantiBank International N.V.Raiffeisen Bank International AGState Bank of India, DIFC BranchParticipants: 1Habib Bank Limited, Singapore BranchOverview of B.B. Energy Group Holding LtdBB Energy was founded by the Bassatne Family in the 1960s; with an operational history of more than 60 years. Over the last decade, the Group has expanded its trading operations from the Mediterranean and is now considered one of the leading independently owned energy companies, globally. The Group is primarily engaged in trading Crude, refined oil products, LNG, LPG and is further diversifying into the Downstream space through BBE Downstream and into the Renewable space through the BB Energy Renewable Division and Solar Century Africa. While BB Energy remains a physical trader, it has invested in midstream , downstream, and Solar Battery assets to create a platform for further international expansion.Today, BB Energy is a dynamic independent energy trading company with key trading hubs in London, Brussels, Geneva, Dubai, Houston, and Singapore, and has approx. 410 professionals.During 2024, BB Energy achieved traded volumes of c.33 million tons of crude and petroleum products and gas which resulted in a turnover of approx. USD 23 billion.

