ADL’s Axonect Enterprise Marketplace Recognized in 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for CSP B2B Digital Marketplace Solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiata Digital Labs (ADL) announced that its Axonect Enterprise Marketplace has been recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for CSP B2B Digital Marketplace Solutions, considered a significant milestone by ADL in the product’s global journey.

Axonect’s inclusion underscores its strategic relevance and innovative capabilities in this fast-evolving domain, with Axonect now standing alongside global industry leaders.

Axonect connects northbound and southbound systems, enabling enterprises to become agile digital service providers, adhering to Open Digital Architecture principles with a microservices-based architecture (Gartner, Market Guide for CSP B2B Digital Marketplace Solutions, May 2025).

Speaking about the impact of the Axonect Enterprise Marketplace, Viranga Seneviratne, Head of ICT and Platforms Business at Dialog Axiata PLC, said, “We’ve leveraged Axonect’s Enterprise Marketplace to drive ecosystem innovation, simplify partner onboarding, and accelerate the delivery of enterprise solutions across key verticals. Its modular architecture and alignment with TM Forum’s ODA standards have been instrumental in supporting our Telco to TechCo transformation. ADL’s recognition by Gartner further validates the tangible value we’ve gained through this partnership.”

“This is a pivotal moment for ADL as we continue to enable Telco to TechCo transformations,” said Anthony Rodrigo, Chief Executive Officer of Axiata Digital Labs. “At ADL, this recognition by Gartner reinforces our commitment to helping CSPs monetize their assets, broaden ecosystem partnerships, and align with industry standards such as TM Forum’s ODA. With the rise of AI, codification, and composable IT, our Axonect Enterprise Marketplace is a key enabler in this evolution, powering intelligent, agile, and future-ready business models.”

According to Gartner, “by 2028, 60% of Tier 1 communications service providers (CSPs) will use digital marketplaces to serve B2B customers, a substantial increase from around 25% today, as CSPs aim to diversify revenue streams and enhance value propositions for enterprise customers”.

Axonect Enterprise Marketplace is designed to meet this demand. With robust capabilities in partner onboarding and lifecycle management, catalog and subscription management, and seamless integration with northbound and southbound systems, the platform delivers powerful monetization features, alongside a consumer-grade portal and storefront that simplifies even the most complex telco B2B buying journeys in a user-friendly way.

The platform also aligns with TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and supports deployment in public/private Cloud or SaaS/PaaS models, further boosting its flexibility. Whether launching new digital offerings or expanding partner ecosystems, the platform empowers operators to leapfrog traditional transformation cycles, accelerating time-to-market, simplifying partnership, and unlocking new revenue streams across enterprise verticals.

To ADL, this recognition underscores its position as a trusted partner in digital transformation for the telecommunications industry.

Gartner Subscribers can Download the 2025 Market Guide for CSP B2B Digital Marketplace Solutions from its website.

For more information on Axonect Enterprise Marketplace, visit – www.axonect.com

