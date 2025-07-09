Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,135 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Steve Letsike hosts a stakeholder engagement to address the persistent ongoing scourge of teenage pregnancy in South Africa, 9 Jul

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) will host a stakeholder engagement to address the persistent ongoing scourge of teenage pregnancy in South Africa on Wednesday, 09 July 2025.

Teenage pregnancy in South Africa has reached alarming proportions, posing a serious threat to the health, rights, education, and socio-economic well-being of girls. According to Statistics South Africa and the Department of Health, over 90,000 births were recorded among girls aged 10–19 in recent years.

The engagement with stakeholders is an initiative to establish a Roadmap to South Africa’s Teenage Pregnancy Prevention and Management Response, which will include government, civil society, and media, with a strategic focus on the following:

1. Perspectives on Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Strategies in South Africa: Looking Back, Looking Forward.
2. Engaging Communities to Understand the Challenges and Impact of Teenage Pregnancy in South African Societies.

The stakeholder engagement on teenage pregnancy will also assist government and civil society to promote joint planning. Teenage pregnancy requires a comprehensive and multi-sectoral response, given its complex social determinants.

Members of the media are invited to cover and engage with the participating stakeholders as follows:

Date: 09 July 2025
Time: 09:00-12:00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, GCIS

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy Minister Steve Letsike hosts a stakeholder engagement to address the persistent ongoing scourge of teenage pregnancy in South Africa, 9 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more