Minister Blade Nzimande and Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina table Science, Technology, and Innovation Budget Vote 2025/26, 9 Jul

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande and Deputy Minister, Ms. Nomalungelo Gina, will table the Budget Vote 2025/26 of the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI) on Wednesday, 09 July 2025.

Guided by the DSTI’s newly adopted mantra of ‘Placing Science, Technology and Innovation at the Centre of Government, Education, Industry and Society’ and building on the achievements of the 2024/25 financial year, the Minister and Deputy Minister will outline the Department's priorities and interventions for the 2025/26 financial year that are aimed at intensifying the fight against poverty, unemployment and inequality, supporting economic growth, and securing South Africa's status as Africa's science leader on the global stage.

The 2025/26 Budget emphasis key strategic priorities such as:

The expanding research infrastructure and maintaining support for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) and other key projects;

Increasing support for the development of critical STI skills and modernisation key sectors of the economy such as mining and agriculture;

Enhancing interventions to develop pandemic preparedness capacity and energy security;

Strengthening innovation output through the Sector Innovation Fund;

Mobilising for increased investment in research and development as a % of GDP;

Promoting support for the implementation of the Astro-Tourism Strategy;

Enhancing investment in capabilities in the digital economy and indigenous knowledge systems;

Enhancing international cooperation and science diplomacy; and

Intensifying the transformation of South Africa’s public science system and significantly enhancing public communication of science, technology, and innovation.

Following the presentation of the Budget Vote the Minister will hold a media briefing in Parliament and also participate in a significant Budget Vote Outreach Activity,at the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO).

The media is invited to join the Minister to launch the SAAO Remote Operations Centre and the SAAO Visitors Centre.

The launch will include a Learner Programme attended by 120 leaners, an exhibition, tour of one of the oldest astronomy observatories in the world and a stargazing activity depending on the weather.

The media are invited as follows:

Activity 1- Budget Vote Debate in Parliament

Date: 09 July 2025

Time: 10:00 – 12:00

Venue: M46, Marks Building, Parliament, Cape Town

Alternatively follow online @ParliamentRSA, or on Facebook or YouTube at Parliament of the Republic of South Africa.

Activity 2- Post Budget Vote Media briefing

Date: 09 July 2025

Time: 12:15

Venue: Imbizo Centre, 120 Plein Street, Cape Town

Activity 3- Launch of the SAAO Remote Centre and Visitor Centre

Date: 09 July 2025

Time: 13:15-16:30

Venue: SAAO, 1 Observatory Rd, Observatory, Cape Town

Activity 4- Star-gazing Activity

Date: 09 July 2025

Time: 18:00

Venue: SAAO, 1 Observatory Rd, Observatory, Cape Town

Media enquiries:

Mr. Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister)

Cell: 064 615 0644

Ms. Veronica Mohapeloa (Media Liaison to the Deputy Minister)

Cell: 083 400 5750

Outreach programme enquiries:

Ms. Busiswa Gqasana (Outreach Officer to the Minister)

Cell: 078 989 1150

#GovZAUpdates