Global Car Cover Market Gears Up for Growth, Hitting $1.6 Billion by 2032 at 4.9% CAGR

The growing changes are causing important damage to the vehicles condition, thus driving the growth of car cover market,

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Car Cover Market," the global car cover market size was valued at $0.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032. The demand surge is fueled by rising automotive care awareness, expanding disposable income, and growing consumer preference for premium, customized protection solutions.Request Sample Pages : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323340 Car covers are made from different materials both from inside and outside. The inside car cover is usually made from material such as woven polyester with soft lining. The material is light and breathable. The material does not possess the property of being waterproof and does not offer protection against different liquids. Furthermore, inside cover is usually made from different materials as compared to outside cover.Evolving Material Science Behind Modern Car CoversThe outside cover is waterproof, sturdy, thicker and heavier than the inside cover. The outside cover has the capability to defend against rain, snow, leaves falling and other contaminant sources. In addition, the outside cover is made from sturdy forms of mounting, preventing the cover from blowing away in the wind.Tailormade Covers: Premium Protection Meets PersonalizationThe tailormade car cover fits the exact shape and form of the vehicle. The cover fits like a glove and comprises special spaces in relation to side mirrors and rear spoiler. The covers are usually made for expensive cars and usually purchased by individuals who are ready to invest in their vehicle to protect it. The con associated with tailormade car cover is the cost associated with the cover and the difficulty to find the supplier of the cover. Generally, the car covers are designed to fit different types and models. The cover is available in varying lengths.Enquiry before buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A323340 Solar-Powered Innovation: Future of Car CoversThere also has been certain technological developments taking place in the car cover industry . For instance, in January 2020 French company has developed a thin-film solar cell that uses semi conductor compounds based on organic polymers printed on flexible films. The solution can be mounted on curved surfaces, that solar panels are unable to do. Consequently, they have created a retractable car cover incorporating ultra-thin photovoltaic cells that can be unrolled and rolled back thousands of times with no damage and loss in performance that can be used to partly recharge a car’s battery.Recent developments in the car cover marketIn August 2021, Covercraft Industries Limited launched new exclusive multi layered car cover fabrics. The fabrics include 5-layer outdoor car covers, 5-layer indoor car covers, and 3-layer moderate weather covers. These covers are designed specifically to provide protection to cars, trucks and SUVs requirements.In October 2023, Mountain Top, the top designer and producer of truck bed additions outside of North America, was acquired by Real Truck, Inc., the leading maker of practical aftermarket accessories and an online destination for truck, Jeep, Bronco, and off-road fans. Located in Denmark, Mountain Top provides truck attachments to major OEMs and markets them in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the U.S.In August 2023, Real Truck Inc., acquired IDDEA that comes under Go Rhino brand. The Go Rhino brand holds 40 issued and pending patents for the innovative premium products that the company develops and manufactures for truck, jeep and SUV owners. The acquisition helps in strengthening Real Truck’s existing portfolio of brands spanning truck bed covers, truck bed liners, steps, floor liners, fender flares, vent visors and cargo management.Different risks are also associated with car cover in the car cover industry. Usually, moisture gets trapped inside the cover, leaving the surface wet for a longer period. Furthermore, car cover does not comprise an inner lining that might result in forming swirls and other surface imperfections when removing and applying the car cover. Moreover, when the cover moves, friction is created between the cover and car paint thus causing a rub and damage to the vehicle.The rise in the purchasing power of people across the globe and growth in adversity in the weather conditions are the two primary factors driving the growth of the car cover market size. Seasonal demand for car cover solutions and pricing sensitivity are two primary factors that are acting as restraints for the car cover market share. Moreover, the customized car covers acts as an opportunity for the car cover market growth.Request-for-customization - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A323340 Key Market PlayersCovercraft Industries LLCCoverwellClassic Addition LimitedReal Truck Holdings Inc.Budge CoversCover KingAutofurnishA1 Car Covers CompanyZhejiang Mingfeng Industrial Co. 