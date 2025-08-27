Sleep Electric WA Reaches Milestones as Registered NDIS Provider, Helping Australians Sleep Better for Over 10 Years

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep Electric has officially operated for over 10 years now as a registered provider under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) in Western Australia. After a decade in operation the company’s commitment to improving sleep quality and overall well-being through accessible, in-home bed trials and personalised service to NDIS applicants has only grown stronger.

With the registration in place, eligible NDIS participants in Perth and surrounding areas can access Sleep Electric's range of adjustable electric beds through government-funded support. The NDIS has helped to improve access to custom sleep equipment for clients with mobility issues, chronic health conditions, or other physical needs that require specialised bedding solutions for over 10 years.

Sleep Electric Perth continues to provide greater assistance to healthcare professionals and support coordinators seeking compliant products for their clients. Each bed is manufactured to meet Australian industry standards and offers features such as adjustable positioning, massage functionality, and hi-lo lift systems.

The company's in-home consultation and mobile showroom model remain in place, offering clients the ability to explore bed options within their own home environment. This approach helps ensure the suitability of each product to the client’s specific health and lifestyle needs.

The NDIS funding process typically involves a medical assessment and approval. Sleep Electric works closely with clients throughout the process, providing product information and documentation as needed to assist with funding applications.

The company’s NDIS services in Western Australia reflect the increasing demand for adaptable, health-focused sleep solutions and align with national efforts to enhance independence and quality of life for individuals with disabilities.

About Sleep Electric

Sleep Electric is a 100% Australian-owned and family-operated company specialising in adjustable electric beds designed to support comfort, health, and mobility. With decades of industry experience, the company provides tailored sleep solutions for individuals, families, and those accessing government-funded programs such as the NDIS. The company offers in-home trials, expert guidance, and a wide range of product options, serving clients across most of Australia.

