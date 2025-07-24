The Peacock Den Named Best Wine Bar in Knox for 2025 by Quality Business Awards

Peacock Den

KNOX, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Peacock Den has been awarded a 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Wine Bar in the City of Knox, recognising the venue’s exceptional service, unique ambiance, and outstanding customer satisfaction.This prestigious recognition highlights The Peacock Den as a standout in Knox’s vibrant hospitality scene. With an elegant yet inviting atmosphere, carefully curated wine selection, and commitment to excellence, The Peacock Den has become a favourite destination for wine lovers and locals seeking a refined social experience.Established in October 2017, The Peacock Den was conceived from a passion for the hospitality industry, aiming to offer a unique wine and dining experience in Melbourne's outer east. The venue embodies the elegance and sophistication symbolised by the peacock, providing a relaxed sharing environment where guests can "Sip. Share. Indulge." With over 150 wines available by the bottle and many by the glass, The Peacock Den boasts one of the most impressive and extensive wine selections in the region. Complementing the wine list is a menu of simple yet delicious food, crafted to pair perfectly with the beverage offerings.Customer reviews reflect the venue’s well-earned reputation, with one guest calling it “a great place to have a date” and praising the “really good food,” “awesome” service, and “amazing” drinks. Others have described the venue as offering “absolutely sensational flavours” and “great food and service.” A visitor from out of town remarked, “This place is seriously good. Great atmosphere and food. Highly recommended. I’ll be back!”The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on The Peacock Den please visit https://thepeacockden.com.au/ and to learn more about Quality Business Awards - https://qualitybusinessawards.com.au/

