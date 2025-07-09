Barnesville, Lamar County, GA (July 8, 2025) – At the request of the Department of Natural Resources, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Barnesville, Lamar County, Georgia. Dante Romearo Smith, age 28, of Bowdon, GA, died in the incident. No DNR rangers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates Smith was trespassing on a person’s property on Brent Road in Barnesville, Georgia. The homeowner contacted DNR rangers. The rangers responded and located Smith at the intersection of Highway 341 and Brent Road in Barnesville, GA. Smith had a knife in his hand and ran toward one of the DNR rangers. As Smith got close to the ranger, the ranger shot Smith.

Smith’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy will be completed.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Towaliga District Attorney’s Office for review.