DSEDT explores international business opportunities in Portugal and France with cross-border e-commerce sector

MACAU, July 9 - To promote the development of Macao’s cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) sector and to enhance international exchange and cooperation with a view to leveraging Macao’s role in connecting with both the Mainland and the world, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) organized for the first time a delegation of Macao’s CBEC sector representatives to visit Portugal and France in early July to explore new opportunities for CBEC cooperation through exchanges with local business associations and sectors, live streaming, and store visits.

The SAR Government has been encouraging upgrade and transformation of traditional industries, actively promoting utilization of CBEC and live streaming marketing by small and medium enterprises for exploring markets, and supporting the development of the sector through improving the business environment of e-commerce, providing comprehensive support and nurturing e-commerce talents, among other measures. This visit to Portugal and France, which was organized for representatives of the CBEC sector, further promoted the exchange and connection in CBEC market between the Mainland, Macao and the international community, and thereby gave play to the role of Macao as a “precise connector” between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Live product promotion in Portugal

During the stay in Lisbon, Portugal, the delegation launched a series of promotion activities, which included visiting communities to explore local brand stories and staging live streaming session at a well-known local winery to promote wine and soap from Portugal; essence oil, food and health products from Macao to the Mainland market through live streaming. The potential of live streaming marketing was demonstrated by around 6,000 transactions, valued at some 1.1 million patacas, which were facilitated as a result.

In addition, the delegation had a discussion with Choi Man Hin, President of the Association of Luso-Chinese Merchants and Industrialists (ACILC), and others, the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCILC), and representatives of local enterprises to explore new modes of cooperation in CBEC and in live streaming marketing with a view to assisting Portuguese enterprises to explore the Mainland and Macao markets.

Deepening commercial ties with France

Representatives of the DSEDT and the Macau Live Streaming Association (MLSA) visited Choose Paris Region to discuss in-depth, among other topics, the development of CBEC and live streaming marketing with its supervisor for the Asia-Pacific region with a view to promoting cooperation between the two sides through CBEC.

The delegation also travelled to Bonjour Brand, Printemps and Galeries Lafayette for site visits to their live streaming sites and discussions with representatives of the parties to learn about the new trends of the consumer market there and to explore opportunities of cooperation, resource sharing and advantage complementation with the brands of French small and medium enterprises.

Building a China-Europe e-commerce bridge that benefits all

This trip reinforced the connection and interaction between Macao and Portugal, and Macao and France in the field of CBEC and broadened the room for the Mainland’s e-commerce platforms to further develop international business.