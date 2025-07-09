Two Weeks Left to Apply for Disaster Assistance for South Texas Severe Storms and Flooding

AUSTIN, Texas – South Texas residents who have been affected by the March severe storms and flooding have two weeks left to apply for disaster assistance.

Homeowners and renters in Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties who were displaced or have property damage from the March 26-28 storms have until Tuesday, July 22, 2025, to apply for FEMA Assistance.

To date, more than $70.5 million in state and federal assistance has been approved for South Texas survivors. This includes: $39.2 million for Housing Assistance and $31.3 million for Other Needs Assistance.

There are many types of assistance available for survivors with uninsured losses. Assistance may include money for rent, home repair or replacement, vehicle damage, medical expenses, moving and storage, and temporary housing.

While FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, it may be able to help where insurance did not. File your insurance claim first, then apply for FEMA Assistance.

There are several ways to apply or check the status of your application:

The fastest is by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT . Help is available in most languages.

between . Help is available in most languages. Visit a Disaster Recovery Center for in person support. To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Ex: DRC 78552).

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube

Residents and businesses in the four eligible counties can also apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help recover. Texas residents can apply for a disaster loan online at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955. To find a Texas location for in-person assistance, visit appointment.sba.gov/schedule/. No appointment is necessary.

The filing deadline to return applications for SBA low interest disaster loans physical property damage due to the March severe storms and flooding is July 22, 2025.

For the latest information about Texas’ recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4871. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6