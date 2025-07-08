Governor Newsom commits $101 million to jumpstart critical rebuilding efforts after LA Fires

Tomiquia Moss, Secretary of the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency: “The State’s special Multifamily Finance Super NOFA will galvanize the collective public-private response to the wildfires in Los Angeles County, expediting and expanding opportunities to build affordable housing for low-income residents. By prioritizing affordable housing projects that are ready to go, these funds will accelerate household stability, climate and health outcomes in communities.”

Today’s funding

HCD’s Multifamily Finance Super NOFA (MFSN) allows affordable housing developers to apply to multiple funding programs through a single application. In February 2025, HCD released a MFSN Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) announcing $382 million available for development of affordable multifamily rental housing statewide. A separate $50 million Tribal MFSN was released in March 2025.

The special MFSN NOFA announced today (MFSN-LA Disaster) provides an additional $101 million in funding to support recovery and rebuilding efforts from 2025 wildfires within Los Angeles County. This MFSN-LA Disaster NOFA has been designed to meet the immediate housing needs of disaster-impacted areas and residents in Los Angeles as quickly as possible by prioritizing projects that are: close to wildfire burn areas; ready to begin construction immediately upon award; and include a resident preference for households displaced by the Los Angeles County wildfires.

HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez: “HCD has taken a program built on efficiency and further refined it specifically to help the Los Angeles region rebuild from unimaginable tragedy. Our team has gone above and beyond to ensure this program is designed to provide housing stability for fire-displaced families as quickly as possible.”

This MFSN-LA Disaster NOFA provides a two-phase award process to accelerate the delivery of affordable housing. If funds remain after all applications for shovel-ready projects have been assessed, applications will continue to be accepted for all eligible projects until the funds are expended.

Funding available through this MFSN-LA Disaster NOFA includes grants for the infrastructure needed to facilitate housing development with a focus on disaster resilience and mitigation, low-interest loans for the development of new multifamily units affordable to low-income and very low-income households, and operating subsidy reserves to support the long-term financial feasibility of the projects. All projects will be required to remain affordable for at least 55 years.

Multifamily Finance Super NOFA (MFSN)

This year marks the third round of MFSN, which provides applicants the opportunity to apply simultaneously for a combination of awards from the Multifamily Housing Program (MHP), Supportive Housing MHP, Infill Infrastructure Grant Program, Transit-Oriented Development Program, and Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention Program. This is the first MFSN round to offer capitalized operating subsidy reserve funding through MHP to support operations.

MFSN makes funds more accessible to developers (including emerging and community-based developers), enables the funding to further serve the lowest-income Californians, and increases the range of potential applicants and target populations to achieve better outcomes in health, climate, and household stability.

Application materials for MFSN-LA Disaster will be available July 21, 2025. Applicants applying for the first phase of funding must upload all required application documents to the HCD website no later than August 21, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. PDT.

For more information, including webinars and workshops, please visit HCD’s Multifamily Finance Super NOFA webpage.

Historic fire recovery

Today’s announcement builds on Governor Newsom’s broader efforts to cut red tape and expedite the rebuilding of homes and businesses to support disaster survivors.

Yesterday, the governor announced the substantial completion of the public debris removal program from more than 10,000 fire damaged parcels — marking the fastest major disaster cleanup in American history. The Governor also signed an executive order removing more barriers to rebuilding homes and schools. He also joined local officials to unveil a new blueprint for recovery, a step-by-step plan to accelerate rebuilding and provide support to impacted families and communities. The near-completion of the public debris removal program comes months ahead of schedule.