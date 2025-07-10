AZ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Americans enter the heart of summer, the rise in temperatures has been matched by a surge in travel-related scams targeting families eager to enjoy long-awaited vacations.

The World Travel and Tourism Council expect 2024 to contribute $11 trillion to the global economy and make up 9.6% of global GDP. With global travel and tourism thriving—scammers are seizing the opportunity to exploit eager travelers, particularly in the vacation rental and timeshare sectors.

The Global Travel Boom of 2025

According to American Express Travel Trends, 74% of travelers plan 1–3 domestic trips this year, and 59% expect to travel internationally. As millions pursue dream vacations, fraudsters are developing increasingly deceptive schemes.

What Travel Scams are Thriving in 2025?

Travel scams are evolving rapidly. According to a recent warning published by the Better Business Bureau, the two major threats in 2025 are vacation rental scams and timeshare resale scams.

Vacation Rental Scams

Scammers pose as property owners with fake listings, pressuring victims to send deposits for non-existent rentals. They often use doctored photos and request untraceable payments.

Timeshare Resale Scams

Fraudsters acting as “resale agents” claim they can sell your timeshare for a fee. Once they collect the upfront "closing costs", "transfer taxes" or "processing fees" they vanish—no sale ever takes place.

Timeshare Sector: Growing Industry, Growing Risk

The timeshare industry is forecasted to reach $13.52 billion this year and $23.83 billion by 2034, according to Zion Market Research. As ownership expands, so does the pool of vulnerable targets for timeshare-related scams. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued multiple alerts warning consumers of fraudulent timeshare exit operations.

Real Example: From Bad to Worse

A timeshare owner recently contacted Vacation Ownership Consultants (VOC) for assistance after they paid $13,000 to a company in 2023 that promised to cancel their timeshare. The title was transferred to a shell company, but maintenance fees kept coming. Contact attempts failed. Research revealed the operation had ties to numerous entities and operated under a misleading “money-back guarantee.” To date, they have yet to receive a refund despite added pressure of filing complaints with the bbb.org and attorney general.

BBB Scam Tracker Data

The Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker reports 9,403 travel/vacation/timeshare scams in 2025, many involving fake listings, booking websites, or fraudulent exit services.

Tips to Avoid a Travel Scam

1. Ignore unsolicited offers from emails, texts, or web browser ad pop-ups.

2. Research thoroughly via BBB.org, ScamTracker, Google, or Yelp.

3. Avoid companies that use urgency and high-pressure tactics, especially those requesting payment by wire transfer or via an untraceable payment method.

4. Be skeptical of “escrow” or “money-back guarantees.” They often are nothing more than an advertising gimmick that lack legal safeguards.

5. Choose companies with 10+ years of experience and strong customer satisfaction records.

Resources for Avoiding Travel Scams in 2025

To stay safe, the Better Business Bureau recommends using their pre-travel checklist at bbb.org/all/travel/before-the-trip. It provides essential guidance for verifying offers, avoiding red flags, and connecting you with trustworthy businesses.

Tips to Avoid Vacation Rental Scams

Before booking, Google the rental property address to confirm it exists and matches the photos. Ask for a video tour if anything seems off. Avoid hosts unwilling to video chat or answer direct questions.

Always book and pay through trusted rental platforms. Avoid off-platform deals involving wire transfers or crypto. When in doubt, work with a licensed travel agent who can connect you with vetted, verified rentals.

Trust Built Over Time Assisting Timeshare Owners

When it comes to navigating the complicated world of timeshare ownership and cancellation, Vacation Ownership Consultants (VOC) stands out as a trusted ally for consumers. With over a decade of experience, VOC offers reliable timeshare exit solutions backed by real client satisfaction stories. Unlike many companies that advertise empty promises or misleading guarantees, VOC focuses on tailored strategies and consumer education.

For families seeking help with a burdensome timeshare, partnering with an experienced and well-reviewed organization like VOC can be a reliable resource.

The Bottom Line on Avoiding Travel Scams in 2025

By taking the time to research, ask questions, and seek out long-standing businesses, consumers can better protect themselves from turning a dream vacation into a financial nightmare.

Legal Disclaimer:

