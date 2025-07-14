Argent LNG Welcomes Veteran EPC Leader David Dickson to Advisory Board as Company Accelerates U.S. LNG Export Project

David Dickson Proposed project targets approximately 24 million tons per annum (MTPA) of production capacity Argent GTT Ships Entering Port Fourchon Argent LNG Ships www.argentlng.com

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG , an independent U.S.-based LNG developer pioneering a new model for low-carbon energy infrastructure, today announced the appointment of David Dickson to its Advisory Board.Mr. Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years of experience in process technology, engineering, construction, and EPC cost management across the energy sector. He currently serves as Managing Director and CEO of Lake Resources, an innovative lithium producer advancing sustainable battery materials for the global energy transition.“David brings an unparalleled combination of strategic vision, execution leadership, and global credibility to Argent LNG,” said Jonathan Bass, Chief Executive Officer of Argent LNG. “His experience building and leading large-scale organizations—and delivering multi-billion-dollar energy projects—will be invaluable as we bring this transformative project to market.”Prior to Lake Resources, Mr. Dickson served more than seven years as CEO of McDermott International, one of the world’s largest engineering and construction firms. Under his leadership, McDermott expanded into profitable new markets, grew to over 30,000 employees across 54 countries, and delivered landmark developments including Cameron LNG and Freeport LNG, two of the most complex LNG export facilities ever built in North America.Before McDermott, Mr. Dickson was President of Technip USA, overseeing marketing and operations across North, Central, and South America. He has also held prominent advisory roles, including as Advisor to Quantum Energy Partners, a leading global private equity firm focused on responsibly sourced energy and decarbonization investments, and as Executive Advisor to The Chatterjee Group, a strategic investment firm.In addition, he has served on the Board of the U.S. National Safety Council and is currently Chairman of the Texas Chapter of the British American Business Council, reflecting a long-standing commitment to industry leadership, safety, and international collaboration.“I am honored to join Argent LNG’s Advisory Board,” said Dickson. “The company is redefining what’s possible in LNG by combining modular design, strategic Gulf Coast logistics, and partnerships with the world’s top technology providers. This is precisely the kind of project needed to meet rising global energy demand while driving emissions reduction.”Strategically located in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Argent LNG’s flagship export terminal is engineered to deliver up to 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of lower-carbon liquefied natural gas. The project leverages Baker Hughes ’ modular liquefaction systems, Honeywell UOP’s advanced pretreatment, ABB’s electrification and emissions-efficient solutions, and GTT’s world-class LNG storage technologies, all designed for accelerated timelines, cost efficiency, and sustainability.Port Fourchon: A Gulf Coast Advantage Decades in the MakingPort Fourchon is not only the premier offshore energy logistics hub in North America—it is home to a highly skilled labor force with decades of specialized experience building and servicing complex offshore infrastructure. For more than 50 years, local contractors, fabricators, and operators in Port Fourchon have supported the construction, integration, and deployment of offshore rigs, subsea installations, and deepwater facilities.This unique concentration of generational expertise means Argent LNG will benefit from:A workforce trained in assembling and commissioning highly technical energy infrastructure to the most rigorous safety and quality standards.Decades of proven performance in modular construction, heavy lift logistics, and marine integration.A reliable, readily available pool of skilled trades and project management professionals whose experience cannot be replicated in less mature locations.“Port Fourchon offers a strategic advantage that is unmatched in North America,” added Dickson. “Its proximity to offshore infrastructure, deepwater access, and a world-class energy services ecosystem enables Argent LNG to optimize logistics, shorten drayage times, and leverage a labor force that has delivered some of the world’s most challenging offshore and coastal energy projects. That combination of expertise and infrastructure is a decisive differentiator.”Mr. Dickson’s appointment further strengthens Argent LNG’s leadership team as the company prepares for its official launch to the global market at Gastech 2025 in Milan, where it will showcase its next-generation approach to LNG project delivery.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is an independent U.S.-based LNG developer committed to delivering cleaner, dependable, and affordable energy to nations of shared values and emerging markets. Through modular innovation, operational agility, and a relentless focus on execution excellence, Argent LNG is advancing global energy security while supporting decarbonization goals.For media inquiries, strategic partnerships, or commercial engagement:Visit www.argentlng.com or contact the Argent LNG team at https://argentlng.com/pages/contact

Argent LNG, Built Faster. Delivered Smarter. Sustaining Energy Tomorrow.

