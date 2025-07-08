Eagle Pass CBP officers apprehend fugitive sought for aggravated sexual assault of a child

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Eagle Pass Port of Entry officers detained one male traveler wanted for an alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“Due to the vigilance and dedication of our CBP officers, a fugitive wanted for this heinous crime is now in custody,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “Their unwavering commitment to our communities and upholding the law is a testament to their vital role in protecting our borders and ensuring justice is met.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Monday, July 7 when CBP officers at the Camino Real International Bridge referred Raymundo Jimenez Medina, a 26-year-old U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child, issued by the Austin Police Department in Austin, Texas. Jimenez Medina was turned over to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

