Board Discusses Supreme Court’s Proposed Admissions-Related Amendments to California Rules of Court

At its July 3 meeting, the Board of Trustees discussed proposed amendments from the California Supreme Court to the Rules of Court that would update the authority and responsibilities of the Board and Committee of Bar Examiners (CBE) over key aspects of admissions and the California Bar Exam.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.