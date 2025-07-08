Submit Release
California, 17 other states challenge ‘suspicionless’ stops by masked ICE agents in L.A.

The states argue that recent ICE raids have harmed both immigrants and citizens, diminished public safety and turned neighborhoods into “ghost towns.” Federal officials have vigorously defended their actions as part of President Trump’s agenda to conduct mass deportations.

