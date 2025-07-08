Grants Awarded To 100 Arts And Cultural Organizations Supporting Creativity And Cultural Equity Across The City

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture announced the recipients of the 2025 Boston Cultural Council Organizational Grants. This year, 100 small and mid-sized arts and cultural organizations will receive a total of $915,000 in funding to support their innovative community-centered programming across Boston.

Funded by the City of Boston and the Mass Cultural Council, these grants support organizations whose work contributes to a vibrant, creative, and equitable Boston. The funded organizations play a critical role in enhancing quality of life in Boston’s neighborhoods and in amplifying cultural equity and inclusion through arts and humanities programming. Organizations were selected through an in-depth, community-led process facilitated by the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture, with funding decisions made by the Boston Cultural Council Board, City employees, and community members.

“These organizations are the creative heartbeat of our neighborhoods—they connect communities, preserve cultural traditions, and make art accessible to everyone,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “They are essential to Boston's incredible diversity, which is reflected in our cultural landscape. This investment recognizes that our smaller arts organizations are essential members of Boston's cultural ecosystem and deserve robust support to continue their vital community-centered work.”

In addition, four of the grantees — ARTS | LAB, CHUANG Stage, Circus Up, and Think Outside the Vox — have been designated as Model Equity Organizations and received an additional grant funded through $16,000 from a donor-advised fund from the Mill River Foundation Fund. This recognition honors organizations that demonstrate a strong, sustained commitment to advancing equity within Boston’s arts and culture ecosystem.

“We’re honored to be able to support so many of our city’s incredible organizations through this grant,” said Kenny Mascary, Interim Chief of the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture. “Given the recent devastating and destructive federal funding cuts to arts organizations and DEI initiatives, this targeted funding for our smaller organizations is more important than ever. We are committed to finding new ways of continuing to support and elevate the creative sector in Boston.”

The Boston Cultural Council Grant provides transparent, predictable, and equitable support to Boston-based arts and cultural organizations. With an intentional focus on small and mid-sized groups, the program prioritizes organizations with annual budgets under $2 million. This year, more than 75% of grantees operate with budgets under $500,000.

The grant uses a tiered, discretionary funding model that aligns funding amounts with organizational size. All funding is for general operating support, allowing grantees to direct resources where they are needed most. This flexible approach strengthens infrastructure, fuels innovation, and increases impact, particularly for smaller organizations.

“Circus Up is hugely honored to receive the BCC grant from the City of Boston alongside other fantastic organizations working to create opportunities for community members that enrich our city,” said Leah Abel, Founder and Executive Director of Circus Up. “We are proud to be recognized for our ‘commitment to advancing equity in Boston’s arts and culture ecosystem.’ This support toward general operating expenses means so much during a challenging year for nonprofits. It enables us to keep doing what we do best: help youth move, play, connect, and create! Social circus is an incredible tool for youth development as it helps young people tap into their own strength and resilience while building positive relationships.”

“Receiving general operating support from the Boston Cultural Council grant gives Transformative Culture Project the flexibility to deepen our impact, remain rooted in our mission, and respond to community needs,” said Letia Larok, Executive Director, Transformative Culture Project. “It allows us to sustain as an organization and continue investing in the young people, artists, and educators who bring our work to life. This support from the City of Boston affirms that art and culture matter—and that the creativity and strength within our communities are not only valuable, but vital and worth investing in.”

The Boston Cultural Council Board is part of the Mass Cultural Council’s Local Cultural Council Program, the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation. The BCC is an eight-member body of Boston residents, convened by the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture. Council members—selected for their experience within Boston’s arts, cultural, and creative communities and demonstrated commitment to cultural equity—review grant applications, approve awards, and advise on the program’s strategic direction.

A full list of 2025 grantees and Model Equity Organizations and more information about the Boston Cultural Council can be found at boston.gov/cultural-council.