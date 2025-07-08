Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market Set to Quadruple to $16.9 Billion by 2030

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market Research, 2030

Depending on procedure, the transfemoral, segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Transcatheter Aortic valve Implantation (TAVI) Market by Procedure Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global TAVI market was valued at $4.56 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $16.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2030.Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) is a minimally invasive procedure to replace a thickened aortic valve. TAVI helps restore blood flow and reduce signs and symptoms of aortic valve stenosis such as shortness of breath, depression, fatigue, and chest pain. Factors driving the growth of the global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market include the rise in aortic stenosis, advances in transcatheter aortic valves, and increasing adoption of TAVI valves.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -
• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of transcatheter aortic valve implantation market research to identify potential transcatheter aortic valve implantation market opportunities in genetics.
• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.
• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided.
• Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.
• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.
• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.
• The report includes regional and global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Major market players covered in the report -
• Abbott Laboratories
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Blue Sail Medical Co. Ltd.• Bracco• Edward Lifesciences• JC Medical Inc.• JenaValve Techologies Inc.• Medtronic Plc• Meril Lifesciences• Venus Medtech★ Procure Complete Report [ 220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures ] @Europe accounted for the largest share of the global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing prevalence of aortic stenosis and the high rate of adoption of transcatheter aortic valves in this area. In addition, favourable reimbursement policies in some European countries are the main factors increasing the acceptance of the TAVI procedure in this region.TABLE OF CONTENT -CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:1.1. Report description1.2. Key market segments1.3. List of key players profiled in the report1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools & modelsCHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:2.1. Key findings of the study2.2. CXO PerspectiveCHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities…3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the marketHowever, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region (in terms of value and volume) throughout the analysis period, owing to presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of aortic stenosis.👉 For Purchase Inquiry of Report:The transcatheter aortic valve implantation market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

Frequently Asked Questions?
Q1. Which is the most influencing segment growing in the transcatheter aortic valve implantation market report?
Q2. What are the key trends in the transcatheter aortic valve implantation market report?
Q3. What are the market values / growth % of emerging countries?
Q4. What is transcatheter aortic valve implantation?
Q5. What are transcatheter aortic valve implantation used for? Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

