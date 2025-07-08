Attorney General Bonta Continues Engaging with Business Leaders, Hosts LA Discussion on Tariff Impacts

AG hosts second roundtable to discuss the impacts of Trump’s disruptive tariffs on front-line industries

LOS ANGELES — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today hosted business leaders for a roundtable conversation to discuss the impacts of President Trump’s illegal and chaotic tariffs across industries in California. The roundtable in Los Angeles follows California’s lawsuit against the Trump Administration over its use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA) to illegally impose tariffs, and included leaders from the trucking and shipping industries, ports, and small businesses and business chambers. President Trump’s erratic tariffs are wreaking havoc on the U.S. financial system and causing uniquely immense harm to California’s economy, which as the fourth largest economy in the world, remains a major driver of our national economy. The tariffs challenged under California’s current lawsuit are projected to shrink the U.S. economy by $178 billion, cost California consumers $25 billion, and result in the loss of over 64,000 jobs throughout California.

“President Trump’s destructive and unpredictable tariff regime has sent shockwaves through financial markets, businesses, and consumers in every corner of the globe — and especially here in California, home to the fourth largest economy in the world,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Today, I heard from leaders on the front lines concerned about the disastrous impact of tariffs on their industries and businesses. These folks are sounding the alarm — and I sincerely thank Los Angeles business and industry leaders for being open about the challenges Angelinos are facing on the ground. As the People’s Attorney, I will continue to fight for California's vibrant economy, businesses, workers, and families."

"The erratic tariff policies have created unprecedented uncertainty for harbor businesses, making it impossible to plan shipments or investments,” said Henry Rogers, Executive Director, Harbor Association of Industry & Commerce. “As representatives of companies on the front lines of global trade through the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, we need the predictability our industry requires to continue supporting California's economy and the jobs that depend on efficient international commerce."

“Tariff increases are straining essential drivers of the LA economy, including the construction, manufacturing, and retail sectors,” said Nella McOsker, President & CEO, Central City Association. “Combined with immigration raids that terrorize small businesses, their employees, and potential patrons—especially in Downtown LA—these federal actions are unnecessarily destabilizing our workforce, hindering economic growth, and jeopardizing the well-being of our communities.”

"Tariffs create real-life consequences for businesses across Los Angeles, especially small businesses that often can’t absorb sudden costs or supply chain disruptions," said Maria S. Salinas, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. "These businesses are the backbone of our local economy, driving innovation, creating jobs, and supporting working families. The Chamber supports efforts to challenge harmful trade policies and advocate for a fair, predictable environment where all businesses can compete and thrive."

BACKGROUND

Attorney General Bonta is committed to challenging the illegal tariffs that threaten California jobs, businesses, and consumers. On April 16, Attorney General Bonta and Governor Newsom filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s unlawful use of power to impose tariffs and direct agencies within the administration to implement and enforce those tariffs without the consent of Congress. In May, California filed a motion for a preliminary injunction with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to stop the Trump Administration’s illegal tariffs while litigation in their case proceeds and filed an amicus brief in the Court of International Trade in Oregon v. Trump, another case also challenging President Trump’s illegal imposition of tariffs. In June, a judge granted California's request for dismissal to allow the state to appeal its case challenging the Trump Administration’s illegal tariffs after the Administration asked that the case be transferred to the Court of International Trade — a motion that California opposed. The dismissal kept the case in California and allowed California to appeal to the Ninth Circuit. This case remains ongoing.

