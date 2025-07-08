Hyundai Lumberton Offers $1,000 Discount on New Vehicles

LUMBERTON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyundai Lumberton has announced a temporary pricing adjustment that provides a $1,000 discount on the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of all new Hyundai vehicles currently in stock. This offer is available to eligible customers and is subject to specific terms and conditions outlined by the dealership.

Overview of the Offer

The $1,000 discount applies exclusively to new Hyundai vehicles available at the Lumberton dealership. It does not extend to used or certified pre-owned vehicles, and it cannot be applied retroactively to previous purchases. The discount is not redeemable for cash and must be used as part of a new vehicle transaction.

To qualify, customers are required to schedule an appointment in advance and must present a valid coupon before any price negotiations begin. Additional restrictions may apply, and customers are encouraged to contact the dealership directly for complete details.

Available Vehicle Models

Hyundai Lumberton’s inventory includes a variety of 2025 models, ranging from compact sedans to larger SUVs and electric vehicles. Among the available options:

Hyundai Tucson: A compact SUV that offers a balance of cargo space, fuel efficiency, and available hybrid technology. It includes standard safety features such as forward collision-avoidance assist and lane-keeping assist.

Hyundai Elantra: A compact sedan known for its fuel economy and technology integration, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is designed for drivers seeking affordability without sacrificing modern features.

Hyundai Palisade: A three-row SUV that accommodates up to eight passengers. It includes features such as a hands-free liftgate, advanced driver assistance systems, and available all-wheel drive.

Hyundai Santa Cruz: A crossover utility vehicle that blends SUV comfort with pickup-style utility. It includes safety features like Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist and offers flexible cargo solutions.

Hyundai IONIQ 5: An all-electric vehicle with an estimated range of over 300 miles per charge. It features fast-charging capability, a minimalist interior design, and Hyundai’s Bluelink+ connected services.

Dealership Information

Hyundai Lumberton is located at 4330 Kahn Drive in Lumberton, North Carolina, near the I-95 corridor. The dealership serves customers from Robeson County and surrounding areas, including Fayetteville, Pembroke, and Red Springs.

In addition to vehicle sales, the dealership offers financing assistance, trade-in evaluations, and vehicle maintenance services. Certified Hyundai technicians are available on-site, and the service department provides routine maintenance and repair options for Hyundai owners.

How to Learn More

Customers interested in the $1,000 discount or in browsing available inventory can visit the dealership’s website at www.hyundailumberton.com. Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 910-212-6204.

Because the offer is limited in duration and applies only while current inventory lasts, prospective buyers are encouraged to confirm availability and eligibility before visiting the dealership.

