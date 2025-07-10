Overseas Network Launches Statescations: A Bold Reimagining of Domestic Travel Amid International Tourism Declines

This isn’t a campaign—it’s a cultural reset. We’re not just encouraging people to explore the U.S. We’re helping them see it with fresh eyes—and we’re inviting the industry to lead that shift with us.” — Felix Brambilla, CEO of Overseas Network

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to evolving global travel trends, including growing political tensions that are limiting international travel in both directions, and the rising desire for more meaningful domestic experiences—the travel industry is coming together to launch Statescations : a bold new nationwide campaign and platform that is set to redefine and reinvigorate American travel. Spearheaded by a collective of visionary travel advisors, top-tier vendors, and the creative force of Overseas Network , Statescations is poised to reframe how Americans experience their own backyard.Statescations is more than a play on “staycation.” It’s a full-scale movement that encourages U.S.-based travelers to explore their home country with the same curiosity, creativity, and intention they’d bring to any international adventure. From remote ranches and national parks to soulful small towns and coastal escapes, Statescations highlights experiences that are local, immersive, and deeply authentic.The timing could not be more urgent. The U.S. is facing a nearly 9% decline in inbound tourism, with visitor numbers from key markets such as Canada down nearly 40% year-over-year. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) projects a staggering $12.5 billion loss in international traveler spending this year alone—a blow that affects not just major cities, but countless regional destinations and small businesses across the country.“We believe there’s never been a better time to reconnect with the places that shaped us—and discover just how much wonder lives right here at home,” said Felix Brambilla, CEO of Overseas Network. “Statescations is about showing travelers and travel professionals that the U.S. isn’t a backup—it’s a destination worthy of front-row treatment.”Built on decades of expertise as a U.S. destination specialist, Overseas Network brings an unmatched level of insider access to the table. The platform features curated itineraries, expert travel ideas, immersive content, and contributions from local insiders—guides, chefs, creators, and storytellers—who bring each destination to life with authenticity and soul.Statescations was designed with the travel trade in mind. The campaign provides unique ideas and helpful tools for industry partners looking to guide clients toward unforgettable domestic travel. It also offers a strategic and timely way to support U.S. tourism and hospitality businesses at a moment when international headwinds threaten local prosperity.Statescations launches with curated regional and themed sample itineraries—an inspiring starting point for discovering the unexpected across the U.S.Additional features are on the horizon, including:● Insider guides and local expert picks● Dynamic tools for travel professionals to educate and engage clients● Evolving content designed to spotlight emerging destinations, insider voices, and shifting travel trends—growing in step with the platform and industry.As global tensions and travel restrictions continue to deter inbound visitation, Statescations aims to fill the gap with inspiration, depth, and discovery—inviting Americans to fall in love with the idea of staying closer, while going deeper.“This isn’t a campaign—it’s a cultural reset,” says Felix. “We’re not just encouraging people to explore the U.S. We’re helping them see it with fresh eyes—and we’re inviting the industry to lead that shift with us.”The platform is now live at www.Statescations.com . Travel professionals and partners are encouraged to explore the tools and content available—and to join the movement, helping travelers discover the hidden treasures found right here in America—our home-sweet-homeland.About Overseas NetworkOverseas Network is a leading luxury travel curator and U.S. destination specialist, known for crafting bold, experience-rich journeys for B2B markets. With a network of trusted local partners and a reputation for creativity, authenticity, and edge, Overseas Network is redefining the way America travels—at home and abroad.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.