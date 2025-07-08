Author and Visionary Jorin Scott Launches Breakthrough Book Series and Lifetrek AI: 24/7 Coaching for the Underserved

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, entrepreneur, and life coach Jorin Scott has officially launched two transformational works — "King David" and "24 Hour Mastery" — as part of a greater mission to make high-level personal development accessible to all. At the center of this movement is Lifetrek AI, an AI-powered, on-demand coaching platform designed to support people around the world in achieving their goals — no matter their background or bank account.

His new releases blend inspiration, timeless principles, and practical coaching in a format that empowers everyday readers to take action and build momentum.

“Coaching changed my life — but most people can’t afford it or don’t have the time,” Scott says. “So I created something better. Lifetrek AI is here for the ones who’ve been overlooked.”

The Books: Wisdom, Strategy, and Faith

"King David" is a modern-day interpretation of the biblical warrior-king’s journey, infused with themes of resilience, leadership, and spiritual purpose.

"24 Hour Mastery" is a bold, tactical workbook designed to help readers make major progress in a single day.

Both are available now as eBooks on www.LifetrekMomentum.com, with a print version coming soon.

Lifetrek AI: Coaching Reimagined

Launching August 4th, Lifetrek AI offers an affordable alternative to traditional coaching by using conversational AI to deliver powerful guidance, motivation, and clarity — 24/7.

This platform is designed to serve:

Aspiring entrepreneurs

Students and creatives

Busy professionals

Faith-based and underserved communities

Early access is available now to the first 3,000 users for a discounted lifetime price of just $97. After that, Lifetrek AI will roll into a monthly subscription model.

“People are overwhelmed, stretched thin, and stuck in survival mode,” Scott adds. “Lifetrek AI is like having a coach in your pocket — someone who sees your potential and helps you act on it in real time.”

The Mission: Coaching for the Masses

Jorin Scott has also launched the Jorin Scott Foundation, an Arizona-based nonprofit committed to making coaching, education, housing, and mental health services available to underserved communities. A portion of all proceeds from Lifetrek AI and his book collection will support this initiative.

“This isn’t just about business. It’s about purpose. It’s about helping people who were told their dreams didn’t matter. We’re here to prove they do.”

About Jorin Scott

Jorin Scott is an author, entrepreneur, certified life coach, and founder of Blue Wave Words Company, a self-publishing brand built to inspire, empower, and educate through world-class storytelling and digital innovation. He is on a mission to build affordable tools for transformation while turning Arizona into the best state to live in.

This launch marks the beginning of a wider rollout of books, AI coaching tools, and platforms that serve humanity.

