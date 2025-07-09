Brianne Harvey Launches Break Bread Consulting to Help Leadership for the Hospitality Industry from Burnout

LOS ANGELES, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a sector known for hustle, long hours, and high turnover, Brianne Harvey, founder of Break Bread Consulting , is helping hospitality brands scale without the burnout. Her firm, Break Bread Consulting, has just launched to provide fractional CTO services, operational strategy, and white-glove tech consulting for restaurant groups, hotel operators, and hospitality-focused investment firms.“Hospitality doesn’t have to mean hustle at all costs,” says Harvey. “We deserve systems that serve people—not the other way around.”Break Bread Consulting specializes in operational clarity, systems strategy, and leadership integration. Unlike traditional consulting firms, Break Bread embeds directly with client teams—offering support that blends big-picture vision with ground-level execution.In tandem with her consulting work, Harvey is launching Restaurant Resource, a platform designed to help hospitality operators find pre-vetted vendors who truly deliver. “It’s the resource I wish I had when I was running ops,” Harvey notes. “There’s too much trial and error in this space—and it’s costing businesses time and money.”The platform, set to debut later this year, will offer searchable tools, vendor profiles, and a curated ecosystem to help restaurant leaders build better teams, better systems, and better businesses.Media & Speaking Topics:Fractional leadership: Why the smartest companies are hiring part-time execsWomen in systems design: Building businesses that match your lifeOperational clarity: The secret weapon for growth-stage companiesHospitality tech with a human touchBurnout isn’t a badge of honor—boundaries are a business toolAbout Break Bread ConsultingFounded by Brianne Harvey, Break Bread Consulting helps growing hospitality brands simplify complexity, scale with intention, and operate with clarity. The firm offers systems and tech consulting, pre-opening launch support, and embedded fractional leadership to restaurant groups, hotels, and investment-backed brands.For press inquiries, interviews, or to learn more, visit www.breakbreadconsulting.com Or follow Brianne Harvey on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/brianneharvey

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.