Display Market 2025 Trends: Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 7.06% from 2023 to 2032, Report

The display market was valued at $124.14 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $244 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, flat panel displays dominated the display market size. However, during the forecast period, flexible panel displays are projected to expand at the highest CAGR. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Display Market by Display Type, Technology, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global display market was valued at $124.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $242.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂:(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)165 - Tables91 - Charts346 - PagesA display consists of multiple layers of material that together offer the structure required to render an image onto the screen. The emergence of various advanced technologies such as OLED display is helping the display industry to evolve faster than ever.Prime determinants of growthThe global display market is driven by factors such as the emergence of advanced technologies offers enhanced visualizations in several industry verticals, which include consumer electronics, retail, sports & entertainment, and transportation. 3D displays are a trend in consumer electronics and entertainment sectors. In addition, flexible display technologies witness popularity at a high pace. Moreover, display technologies such as organic light-emitting diode (OLED) have gained increased importance in products such as televisions, smart wearables, smartphones, and other devices provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3a8f14c99af46d56e3d4842a078b7f72 Key Findings of the StudyIn 2022, flat panel displays dominated the display market size. However, during the forecast period, flexible panel displays are projected to expand at the highest CAGR.By technology, LCD technology was at the forefront of the display market in 2022, capturing the largest display market share. Meanwhile, OLED technology is predicted to witness the highest growth rate in terms of CAGR throughout the forecast period.By application, the television and digital signage segment were the largest contributors to the display industry in 2022. On the other hand, vehicle displays are expected to experience the most rapid growth, showcasing the highest CAGR during the forecast timeframe.In 2022, the consumer electronics sector dominated the display market by holding the largest share among industry verticals. Moving forward, the automotive sector is projected to lead in growth, with the highest CAGR expected during the forecast period.Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region was the leading market for displays in 2022, holding the largest share. It is also predicted to maintain its growth momentum and achieve the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠:Leading Market Players:BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.Innolux CorporationPanasonic CorporationJapan Display Inc.AUO CorporationSharp CorporationSony CorporationNEC CorporationLeyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.LG Display Co Ltd.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :-3D Display Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-display-market Wireless Display Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wireless-display-market-A14245 Micro-LED Display Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/micro-LED-display-market

