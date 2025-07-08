Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market hosts Peach Day July 11

COLFAX – Peaches are now in season in North Carolina and the Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market will be celebrating all their sweet flavor with Peach Day Friday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Carolina peaches are well-loved and anticipated throughout the year. During Peach Day, market visitors will find free peach samples, can meet the N.C. Peach Queen and pick-up peach recipes with information to take home.

“Peach Day is dedicated to one of North Carolina’s favorite summertime fruits,” said Khaila Daye, NCDA&CS peach marketing specialist. “It’s about honoring our N.C. peach growers, enjoying a sweet taste of summer, and bringing shoppers out to experience the local goodness that makes N.C. agriculture the best around.”

North Carolina is home to around 1,200 acres of peach orchards with the majority being grown in Montgomery, Moore, Richmond and Anson counties. Peaches are a healthy treat that’s perfect for snacking or using in your favorite recipes. Come out, grab a basket and enjoy all the market has to offer.

The Market, located at 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax, Exit 208 off Interstate 40, is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website or follow along on Facebook.

