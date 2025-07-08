Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa: Signing of memorandum of understanding between the South African Maritime Safety Authority and Swedish Transport Agency

Honourable Guests, Distinguished Colleagues, Ladies and Gentlemen

It is both an honour and a privilege to stand before you today to witness the signing of this important Memorandum of Understanding between the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) and the Swedish Transport Agency (STA).

This MoU marks a significant milestone in the growing cooperation between our two institutions and, by extension, our two nations. It is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing maritime safety, education, and international recognition of maritime competencies in the line with global standards.

For many years, South Africa has remained steadfast in its efforts to promote international collaboration in maritime training and the recognition of seafarers’ competencies. Our vision has always been aligned with the principles of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) – a cornerstone in ensuring that seafarers across the globe are trained, certified, and competent to meet the ever-evolving demands of the maritime industry.

This agreement formalises the mutual recognition of certificates of competency issued under the STCW Convention. It means that South African seafarers holding these internationally recognized qualifications will now be eligible to serve on Swedish-flagged vessels, and vice versa. This is a significant step forward in opening more opportunities for our skilled seafarers in the global maritime labour market.

In conclusion, I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Swedish Government, the Swedish Transport Agency, and all stakeholders involved in making this agreement a reality. Your efforts today have paved the way for greater cooperation, mutual benefit, and shared prosperity between our maritime sectors.

Let us move forward with shared purpose, goodwill, and a clear vision for a safer, more integrated global maritime community.

Thank you.

