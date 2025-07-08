To help prevent fraud, Attorney General Ken Paxton is issuing a consumer alert to ensure that charitable gifts are efficiently and responsibly used to the maximum benefit of those recently impacted by the tragic flooding in Texas.

“Unfortunately, there are some heinous individuals who are trying to use this tragedy to perpetrate scams and steal money from those wanting to help Texans impacted by this devastating flooding,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will not tolerate anyone taking advantage of the goodwill that’s been pouring out from across the country to support our fellow Texans. I encourage anyone considering making a charitable donation to do so, and to be aware and informed to ensure that their donations go towards their intended recipients. My prayers continue to be with those who have been impacted by this devastating tragedy.”

Texans who wish to give money or provide services to assist their fellow Texans impacted by the recent flooding should consider the following resources and practices to avoid scams and support the Texans who have been impacted by the devastating flooding:

Do not wire money or confirm financial or personal information, including bank account, credit card, or Social Security numbers.

CharityWatch, formerly known as The American Institute of Philanthropy, is a charity watchdog group that helps donors make informed choices.

GuideStar gathers data on millions of IRS-recognized nonprofits.

Do not trust a name or phone number. Scammers often use fake names and phone numbers to disguise their identity and area code.

Be vigilant against text message solicitations or “smishing” for donations.

You can put your number on the Texas Do Not Call Registry (by visiting www.TexasNoCall.com or by calling toll-free at 1-888-309-0600) and the National Do Not Call Registry (by visiting www.donotcall.gov or by calling toll-free at 1-888-382-1222 (TTY 1-866-290-4236)).

For additional tips and guidance to aid with charitable giving, visit the Attorney General’s website here.

Report suspected fraud to the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0508 or by filing an online complaint here.