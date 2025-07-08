Northwestern Accepting Nominations for $350,000 Nemmers Prize in Medical Science 

Prize is awarded to a physician-scientist whose research demonstrates lasting significance

Northwestern University is accepting nominations for its $350,000 Mechthild Esser Nemmers Prize in Medical Science. The biennial prize will be awarded in fall 2026.

Candidacy for the 2026 Nemmers Prize is open to physician-scientists whose body of research exhibits outstanding achievement in their disciplines as demonstrated by works of lasting significance. Individuals of all nationalities and institutional affiliations are eligible, except current or recent members of the Northwestern faculty, past recipients of the Mechthild Esser Nemmers Prize and recipients of the Nobel Prize.

The 2026 recipient of the Nemmers Prize will deliver a public lecture and participate in other scholarly activities at Northwestern.

Past distinguished recipients include:

Huda Zoghbi, MD (2016), a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator and professor at Baylor College of Medicine known for her groundbreaking research on Rett syndrome and other neurological disorders;

Stuart Orkin, MD (2018), a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator at Boston Children’s Hospital and professor at Harvard Medical School, known for his landmark discoveries into blood cell development and the genetic basis of blood disorders;

Jeremy Nathans, MD, PhD (2022), a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator and professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine known for his seminal discoveries into the molecular mechanisms of visual system development, function and disease;

Jeffrey Gordon, MD (2024), a distinguished university professor at Washington University in St. Louis, who is often referred to as the “father of microbiome research,” and known his research which has transformed the understanding of human health and how it is shaped by the gut microbiome.

“Through the Nemmers Prize, we at Feinberg are fortunate to recognize the world’s best physician scientists – individuals who are steadfastly committed to improving the future of human health through scientific discovery and innovation,” said Eric Neilson, MD, vice president for medical affairs and the Lewis Landsberg Dean at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “Every treatment offered to a patient today started as an experiment in a laboratory. We look forward to honoring those who have transformed our understanding of devastating diseases and paved the way for new cures.”

“The Mechthild Esser Nemmers Prize in Medical Science honors not only the innovative and crucial work that takes place in laboratories, but also the profound impact this work has on society,” said Northwestern Provost Kathleen Hagerty. “Northwestern University is proud to consider the nominations of scientists who have dedicated themselves to improving the lives of people around the world through scientific discovery.”

Nominations can be submitted on the Nemmers website.



Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 1, 2025. Nominating letters should be a maximum of one page and should describe the nominee’s professional experience, accomplishments, qualifications for the award and the nominee’s curriculum vitae. Nominations from experts in the field and institutional nominations are welcome; direct applications will not be accepted.

This award is made possible by a generous gift to Northwestern by the late Erwin Esser Nemmers and the late Frederic Esser Nemmers. The Nemmers Prize in Medical Science is the fourth Nemmers prize established by Northwestern and joins the Erwin Plein Nemmers Prize in Economics, the Frederic Esser Nemmers Prize in Mathematics, the Michael Ludwig Nemmers Prize in Music and the new Nemmers Prize in Earth Sciences, now the fifth Nemmers prize at Northwestern.