Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Letsike addresses scourge of teenage and adolescent pregnancy, 9 Jul

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) will host a stakeholder engagement to address the persistent ongoing scourge of teenage pregnancy in South Africa on Wednesday, 09 July 2025.

Teenage pregnancy in South Africa has reached alarming proportions, posing a serious threat to the health, rights, education, and socio-economic well-being of girls. According to Statistics South Africa and the Department of Health, over 90,000 births were recorded among girls aged 10–19 in recent years.

The engagement with stakeholders is an initiative to establish a Roadmap to South Africa’s Teenage Pregnancy Prevention and Management Response, which will include government, civil society, and media, with a strategic focus on the following:

Perspectives on Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Strategies in South Africa: Looking Back, Looking Forward. Engaging Communities to Understand the Challenges and Impact of Teenage Pregnancy in South African Societies.

The stakeholder engagement on teenage pregnancy will also assist government and civil society to promote joint planning. Teenage pregnancy requires a comprehensive and multi-sectoral response, given its complex social determinants.

Members of the media are invited to cover and engage with the participating stakeholders as follows:

Date: 09 July 2025

Time: 09:00–12:00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, GCIS

Enquiries:

Cassius Selala

Head of Communication

Cell: 060 534 0672

#GovZAUpdates